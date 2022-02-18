Einstein meets Picasso in Attleboro
Attleboro Community Theatre will be staging Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” for three weekends, Feb. 18 to March 6, at the Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St. The absurd comedy of historical fiction has Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a bar in Paris in 1904, the year before Einstein’s theory of relativity and Picasso’s transition into cubism. The two celebrities of science and art spar for their fields, surrounded by a cast of supporting characters from the turn of the century and beyond. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available at https://acttickets.square.site/. For information, call 508-226-8100 or visit the Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre, or https://www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/.
Vocal ensemble Windborne in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present the vocal ensemble Windborne at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Windborne draws on its members' deep roots in the traditions of vocal harmony while striving to bring old songs into the present. Members Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Rowan, and Will Rowan have a 20-year background studying polyphonic music from around the world. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Boston SciFi Film Fest runs through Monday
The 47th annual Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon is taking place through Monday, Feb. 21, with many events and screenings in person at the Somerville Theatre. (The fest also has a number of virtual offerings.) The lineup includes about 30 feature films and 70 shorts as well as 10 workshops and panels. Screenings include Eric McEver's "Ike Boys," the documentary film "Alien on Stage" and Gabriel Afono Verdugo Soto's animated film "Elulu." For more information, go to www.bostonscifi.com.
Unlikely hosts picture book author virtually
Adam Rubin, New York Times bestselling author of the Dragons Love Tacos picture books, joins An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The virtual event will celebrate Rubin's middle grade debut, "The Ice Cream Machine." Unlikely owner Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, will join Rubin for a conversation.Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/rubin.
Celebrating Toni Morrison in Rhody
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Curiosity & Co. is hosting a "birthday experience" in its new store at 14 Narragansett Ave. in Jamestown, R.I. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and will celebrate literary giant Toni Morrison. It will feature conversation, a catered menu and an immersive reading of Morrison's award-winning novel "Song of Solomon" by members of Rhode Island's arts and civic communities. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Winter birding at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a winter birding excursion from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23. Join an Audubon naturalist to walk the trails and visit the pond at Caratunk, looking for signs of winter birds. Bundle up for the weather and wear sturdy, warm footwear. It's for ages 10 and up. Advance registration is required. Do so through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
'Clybourne Park' at Dean College
Dean College will present "Clybourne Park" from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 17-20, in the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. The award-winning play by Bruce Norris was written as a spin-off to Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" (1959). It portrays fictional events set during and after the Hansberry play, and applies a modern twist to the issues of race, housing, and aspirations for a better life. It's in two acts set 50 years apart. (www.dean.edu/boxoffice)
Community Players to present premiere
The Community Players will present the premiere of "A Tree Falls in Brookline," by Rhode Island playwright David Christner, from Feb. 18-27 at Jenks Auditorium on Division Street in Pawtucket, across from McCoy Stadium. The comedic play tells the story of a largely unproduced and unrecognized playwright whose work is beginning to get some recognition abroad when a tree falls in Brookline, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and only a shadowy recollection of his past. For ticket info, go to www.thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
Reptiles, Mardi Gras and more at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will kick off school vacation week (Feb. 21-27) on Monday, when visitors to Winter Skate can glide alongside Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders and enjoy treats courtesy of Dunkin’ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., families can compete in a scavenger hunt that begins at the Dean College Stage and takes them throughout different Patriot Place destinations, with the winners taking home a prize pack. The week also features a Rainforest Reptile Show from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (advance registration required), and a Mardi Gras block party from noon to 4 p.m. at the Dean College Stage and surrounding restaurants. For a full listing of activities go to www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.