Patriot Place offering vacation events
Patriot Place is offering a variety of family-friendly activities through this Sunday for April school vacation week. Among them are concerts on the Dean College Stage from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and an Audubon hike of the nature trail and cranberry bog behind Bass Pro from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. For a full schedule of activities and to register for applicable events, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
'Gato Guapo' author in Plainville
Award-winning author Anika Denise will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Denise will introduce her new picture book, "Gato Guapo," about the dapper feline title character and nine naughty "gatitos." The humorous romp is told in a lyrical blend of Spanish and English by Denise and illustrator Zara González Hoang, who will join the event via livestream. For more info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Bluebird outing at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a bluebird outing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23. You'll learn all about beautiful Eastern bluebirds -- their natural history, how to identify them and more. Then you'll head out to the fields to watch them in action and check out their homes and neighbors. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars. The outing is for ages 10 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Big Band Brunch in Franklin
The Kenny Hadley Big Band returns to The Black Box, 15 West Central St., downtown Franklin, for a Big Band Brunch at noon Sunday, April 23. The critically acclaimed 16-piece ensemble, led by drummer Kenny Hadley, has shared the stage with such notables as The Count Basie Orchestra and The Duke Ellington Orchestra and has hosted guest soloists including Clark Terry and Louie Bellson. Brunch begins at 11:45 a.m. with music beginning at noon. Tickets, more info: theblackboxonline.com or 508-528-3370.
'My Fair Lady' in Boston
The Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" opened this week and runs through April 30 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. The production won five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and three Drama League Awards. It features now-classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.” For tickets, go to www.BroadwayInBoston.com.
Trail of Tears brought to stage
Cherokee actress, artist and activist DeLanna Studi will perform her one-woman show "And So We Walked" April 26-30 at the Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston. In Studi’s story, a contemporary Cherokee woman and her father embark on a 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears, retracing the same path her great-great-grandparents took in the 1830s during the forced relocation of 17,000 Cherokee people. Studi's recounting of the trip draws on first-person interviews, historical research, and the artist’s personal experiences For tickets, go to ArtsEmerson.org or call 617-824-8400.
'Hyprov' comes to Woonsocket
Colin Mochrie, improv comedian from the show "Whose Line is it Anyway?', will present "Hyprov" with hypnotist Asad Mecci on Friday night, April 21, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be placed under hypnosis by Mecci, and contestants will be "methodically and hysterically" whittled down until five are left on stage. Mochrie will then improvise with them. Admission is $36, $46 and $51. Tickets are available at 401-762-4545 and www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Celebrate Earth Day in Woonsocket
The Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, in partnership with the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, is holding a free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The event will begin with a birding and nature walk led by National Park Service rangers, complete with binoculars and exploration kits. There will then be a storytime with local children’s author Dr. Jed Griswold and illustrator Jerry Aissis, exploration demonstrations of an EnviroScape, an interactive environmental education model, and more. The event is free and appropriate for all ages.