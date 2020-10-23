XXX
American Ballet Theatre's newly-released children's book, "B is for Ballet: A Dance Alphabet," will leap from its pages to screens across the world with a special digital version of ABTKids at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The free 30-minute family-friendly program, streamed on An Unlikely Story's Facebook page, will feature footage from ABT performances, as well as newly recorded segments featuring ABT dancers. Watch the virtual event at www.facebook.com/anunlikelystoryplainville.
The Burbage Theatre Company in Pawtucket is offering "In the Next Zoom: A Virtual Big Time Celebration." This year, the company's annual irreverent comedy night couldn't be held in person due to COVID, so it filed an original special starring resident artists. Tickets are $25 and available to purchase now. The show will be available for viewing starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, accompanied by a simultaneous live stream with Burbage artists on Facebook and Instagram. (www.burbagetheatre.org)
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is holding "Adventure Caratunk" from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The event involves finding nature-based clues and solving riddles on the property. It's geared to families and small groups. Be prepared for hiking; bring water, bug spray and wear sturdy shoes. Face masks (bring your own) and social distancing are required. So is advance registration. Go to www.asri.org.
