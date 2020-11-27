LaSalette Shrine opened its annual holiday light display on Thanksgiving, but it was a bit of a soggy start, and Friday offers better weather to enjoy the annual event and welcome the yuletide season. The Christmas Celebration of Lights is open every night from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3 on over 10 acres at the shrine, located off Park Street (Route 118). There is no charge for entrance or parking but donations are accepted. “You will be welcomed by more than 400,000 lights that will brighten your spirit and remind you that, despite these challenging, uncertain, and unprecedented times, we are not left alone,” says the Rev. Flavio Gillio, the shrine’s director. The shrine is following state and diocesan health guidelines to address the pandemic.
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is also offering holiday light display this year. The Magic of Lights drive-thru experience run from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2. The mile-long attraction features displays using LED technology and digital animations. Look for a Blizzard Tunnel and displays including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas. For tickets, go to MagicOfLights.com.
Borderland State Park in North Easton wants you to burn off some of that turkey and stuffing Friday with a hike around Lower Leach Pond. Start at the visitor center and follow the Pond Walk trail signs. Terrain is moderate with rocky spots, and the distance is about 3 miles. The visitor center and restrooms remain closed. There is a $5 parking fee for in-state vehicles. Download a trail map by visiting www.mass.gov/locations/borderland-state-park. The hike is party of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign.
New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and acclaimed British artist Chris Riddell are celebrating the launch of their new picture book, “Pirate Stew,” in a virtual event with An Unlikely Story in Plainville. It takes place live on Crowdcast at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.1. Gaiman and Riddell will be in conversation with “How to Be a Pirate” author Isaac Fitzgerald. Tickets to the event include a copy of “Pirate Stew,” a signed bookplate from the creators, and an exclusive link to access the event. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/gaiman-riddell.
