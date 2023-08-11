'Daughters with Daggers' back in Attleboro
Homebrewed Theatre Company will be presenting "The Wayward Ship; A Daughters with Daggers Story" by Andrew Beauregard under the stars at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-12 and 17-19 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro. The play is described as the third and final installment of the comedic saga concerning a pirate family looking for adventure, love and treasure, while simultaneously working through the trials of family. Oh, and we're told you don't have to have seen the first two installments to enjoy the third. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
Stand-up comedy at MAC in Mansfield
On Friday, Aug. 11, the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present an evening of stand-up comedy featuring Jimmy Dunn along with Dave Rattigan and Lauren Sims. Dunn is most recognized from the CBS sitcom “The McCarthys,” where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He has also performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” "Conan" and “Comics Come Home” with Denis Leary. There is a pre-show cocktail hour in the theater’s gallery at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8. Tickets are $25 online in advance or $30 at the door: https://bit.ly/mac23jimmydunn.
Farmers market and much more
The Attleboro Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week this Saturday. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a field near the overflow lot at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. This Saturday there will be a number of fun events, including a propagation demo with a take-home starter plant, a kids’ craft table and a photo-based market scavenger hunt with prizes. A free yoga class led by a YMCA instructor will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass Audubon will lead guided hikes of Attleboro Springs, which is next to the market, at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. And the market will feature its regular rotating lineup of local food and non-food vendors.
Whale of a time in Plainville
On Friday, Aug. 11, An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville, will host marine educator Cynde McInnis and Nile, her 43-foot-long, life-sized inflatable whale. McInnis will bring small groups inside Nile’s belly to teach kids (and adults) about the ocean, the anatomy of whales, and what they eat. There will also be a series of interactive activities, including an opportunity to hold actual whale teeth. The event is perfect for kids ages 4-8, and parents and guardians. Register your party for one of four time slots (2:30pm, 3pm, 3:30pm, and 4pm) at https://www.anunlikelystory.com/whalemobile-23.
Locals featured in 'Rent' production
The First Congregational Church, UCC of Randolph, 1 South Main St., Randolph, is staging Jonathan Larson’s hit show "Rent" at 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Aug. 11-13, with two locals in the cast. Cody O’Toole of Norton plays the role of Tom Collins while Liz Merritt of Plainville plays Mrs. Cohen and various ensemble characters. The musical is set in New York and follows a group of friends and artists as they navigate love, creativity and the challenges of living with HIV/AIDS. Tickets: https://wearechanginglives.org/ministry/theater.
Folk duo performing outdoor show in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an outside concert featuring Goldpine from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. The duo met in Nashville in 2006 and went on to win the 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest and were finalists in the Kerrville Folk Fest 2021 New Folk Competition. Admission is $15. In the event of rain in the forecast the concert moves inside. For reservations call 401-725-9272. Tickets are also available at the gate.
The Z putting on 'party of the century'
In advance of the major restoration and renovation of the 100-year-building it calls home, the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford will throw the "block party of the century" from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Dubbed the "Decades Dance Party," the free event will feature a DJ, dancing, dance instruction, food trucks, tours, live mural painting, kids’ crafts, games, a special reading by New Bedford’s Poet Laureate, and a 100-bottle Toast at Twilight. All are welcome to bid the historic building farewell (for now) and celebrate the past and future of The Z before the restoration project begins in September. Reserve your spot by visiting zeiterion.org/events.
Textile Weekend at Old Sturbridge Village
Old Sturbridge Village will host its annual Textile Weekend from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13. The event will focus on the theme of "Behind the Scenes & Seams," highlighting the original clothing and textile-related objects from the museum’s permanent collections. Special activities during this year’s event will include sewing two dresses in real time over the course of the weekend – for a mother and daughter. Additional demonstrations will take place each day. More info, tickets, visit: www.osv.org/event/textile-weekend-2023/.