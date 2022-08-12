Sir Rod coming to Mansfield
After having to postpone shows the last two summers due to the pandemic, enduring rock/pop showman Rod Stewart will be performing Friday night, Aug. 12, at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide, according to Wikipedia. He has had 16 top 10 singles in the US, with four reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. He was knighted in 2016. Ticket info: livenation.com.
Largest WaterFire of season Saturday
WaterFire Providence will hold a full lighting Saturday, Aug. 13. It will begin shortly after 8 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Onshore programming will open at 6. WaterFire says the event, the largest lighting of the 2022 season, will be an "immersive cultural experience filled with exciting performance artists, locally renowned musicians, foodpreneurs, and singers representing Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, South Asian, Southeast Asian, and Latino cultures." More info: waterfire.org.
Afro-Rican jazz show in Providence
The FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert Series continues Aug. 14 on the Roger Williams Park Bandstand in Providence with William Cepeda’s Afro-Rican Jazz. Cepeda’s seven-member band blends jazz and traditional Puerto Rican musical forms such as bomba, plena, Jibaro, and danza. Lydia Perez, an award-winning Afro-Taino artist from Rhode Island, will lead dancers from the Puerto Rican Institute for Arts and Advocacy to open the show. The show starts at 6 and it's free. More info: firstworks.org.
Nordic folk in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland will present the Finnish group Frigg on Thursday night, Aug. 18. Named after the Norse goddess of love and fertility, the seven-piece band plays a fusion of western folk music styles, leaning strongly towards Nordic folk music, with a tight interplay of four violins, string instruments and acoustic bass. Admission is $22 advance and $25 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
Country artist Timmy Brown playing close to home
Norton's own Timmy Brown will be performing Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street in Attleboro. Brown won Local Male Artist of the Year at the New England Country Music Awards from 2016-2018, Country Act of the Year at the New England Musics Awards in 2019, and finished in the top 60 on Season One of the "American Idol" reboot.