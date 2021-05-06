For the birds
Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge in Smithfield is offering "Birding with Kids" from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Bring some binoculars, your favorite field guide and join an Audubon naturalist to search for some common birds to get your family started in birding. Explore the wildlife refuge and learn optics, spotting birds, and how to identify them. The class is geared to families with children aged 6 and older. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Binoculars can be borrowed if you don't have your own. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
An Unlikely appearance
New York Times best-selling author of the Descendants series Melissa de la Cruz and debut author Graci Kim will celebrate the release of their new middle grade novels at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 in a virtual event hosted by An Unlikely Story Bookstore in Plainville. De la Cruz's new book, "The Road Trip," is inspired by the Disney+ original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Kim's new book, "The Last Fallen Star," is about an adopted Korean-American girl who discovers her heritage and her magic on a perilous journey to save her witch clan family. During the Crowdcast event, the authors will discuss the inspiration for their new books and answer audience questions. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/event/cruz-kim.
Catch Norton's Timmy Brown
Musical artist Timmy Brown, a former Norton resident now residing in Nashville, is holding a virtual live concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, to celebrate the release of his new album, "Good Life," being released the following day. To purchase tickets, go to https://momenthouse.com/timmybrown. For more info on the new album, go to www.timmybrownmusic.com.
