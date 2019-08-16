XXX
The 92nd Annual Pawtucket Greek Festival is on for Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16-18, at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. The parish will showcase its Greek heritage, culture, and religion as it commemorates the Feast of the Assumption with the music, spirit and cuisine of Greece. Hours are 5 to 10 Friday and noon to 10 Saturday and Sunday. (https://tourblackstone.com/event/92nd-pawtucket-greek-festival)
The musical “Fame” is being staged Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16-18, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org.
The Chaminade Pops Singers will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.16, at the Florence Sweet House, 44 Peck St., downtown Attleboro. Selections will include “Stephen Schwartz — A Musical Celebration” and songs of the ‘40s. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by calling 508-285-4049 or 508-801-6397. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
Borderland State Park in Easton is offering a free program on bats from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Amanda Melinchuk, bat research monitor with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, will share her expertise and talk about the myths and misconceptions surrounding bats. After her presentation, she will lead participants on a short walk and, using technology, try to track some bats. Meet inside the visitor center. Presentation is rain or shine. It’s geared to older children and adults, and all children must be with an adult. Space is limited to 25 people. To register, email paul.clifford@mass.gov.
Country legend George Strait will return to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday night, Aug. 17. The “King of Country” will be joined by Blake Shelton, Country Music Association’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year and five-time Male Vocalist of the Year, as well as Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith. The performance will be Strait’s first show in New England since his “Cowboy Rides Away Tour” stop at Gillette in 2014. During his 30-year career, Strait has had a record 60 top singles and 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any county artist. (www.ticketmaster.com)
Latin band Robertico Arias y su Alebreke will be performing Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Schoolyard Market, 691 Main St., Warren, R.I. The performance will be the second in a series of free events hosted by Common Fence Music and Hope & Main. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while live music and activities will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (https://makefoodyourbusiness.org/markets)
Santana bring their “Supernatural Now Tour” to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Tuesday night, Aug. 20. The tour marks the 20th anniversary of Carlos Santana’s multiple Grammy-winning album “Supernatural” and the 50th anniversary of his memorable performance at Woodstock. The band will also perform new tracks from its latest EP, “In Search of Mona Lisa,” and a full-length album produced by Rick Rubin. The Doobie Brothers will open. (livenation.com, Xfinity Center Box Office; AP file photo)
