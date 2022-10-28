Zoo Boo Spooktacular at Capron
The Zoo Boo Spooktacular at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Along with candy, games and prizes, there will be performances by magician Malik Haddadi and stories and songs by Jackson Gillman. Tickets are $7 and four for $25, available at the zoo’s gift shop and at https://capronparkzoo.com.
Discover the 'Bridgewater Triangle'
For those interested in mysterious places in the area, there will be a talk about the “Bridgewater Triangle” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Marble Lobby at Attleboro Public Library. Led by Tim Weisberg from the Spooky Southcoast radio show, the event will detail how a paranormal vortex in southern New England has captured the imagination of the world, with stories of ghosts, UFOs, cryptids, and true crime. After the presentation, Weisberg will lead a mini-ghost hunt at the library.
Lions holding Halloween Dance in North
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club’s 2nd Annual Halloween Dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulflinch St., North Attleboro. Music will be provided by DJ Karen Beaupre, there will be light snacks or you may bring your own food. Also, raffles, prizes and other surprises are planned; costumes optional. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Proceeds will benefit Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. Contact chair Gail Girard at 401-334-0169, email neviemtlakes@yahoo.com; Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709, email petuniasa@verizon.net.
Halloween parade in Foxboro
Foxboro Recreation will host its first Halloween Parade since 2019 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants will gather at the Igo School at 2:30 p.m. and start marching at 3 p.m., led by the Foxboro Fire Department. They’ll head up South Street, turn right on Liberty Street, left on Central Street, right on South Street and finish at Congdon Auto Center. Participants will then proceed to the Foxboro Common.
Rodman Center to host Halloween concert for kids
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center off Foxboro Common will host Wayne Potash's Halloween Costume Party Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. The interactive, high energy show is for young audiences. Potash has released eight award-winning albums for children and is a professional musician, teacher and graduate of the Berklee College of Music. His repertoire includes hundreds of songs. Tickets start at $15. (www.orpheum.org)
Mansfield holding Halloween parade
The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Halloween parade, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, from the South Common, rain or shine. The parade will travel up North Main Street, High Street, Rumford Avenue, West Street and Union Street before returning to the common. There will be awards for best costumes in various categories.
Haunted Car Crawl in Norfolk
The popular annual Haunted Car Crawl is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 outside Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk. The event, geared to those in kindergarten through middle school, is put on by the Norfolk Lions and Norfolk Community League and benefits community needs. Tickets are $30 a car. Register for a time slot at www.norfolkmalions.org. There will be a collection bin for Coats 4 Kids at check-in at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road.
Chartley Halloween parade Sunday
The 29th annual Chartley Halloween parade is set to kick off at noon Sunday, Oct. 30, rain or shine. The parade begins at the Attleboro line on Route 123 and continues to St. Mary’s Church across from Norton Middle School. There will be live music, candy and costumes featured during the event, sponsored by Norton Parks and Recreation. The section of Route 123 will be closed until 2 p.m.
Spooktacular Soiree in Wrentham
The First Annual Spooktacular Soiree is taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 Franklin St. (Route 140) in Wrentham. There will be food, drinks and music. The event benefits the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which helps cancer patients and their families. There will be a pumpkin contest with a $10 entry fee. Drop off pumpkins from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Proctor Mansion, 36 Common St., or Fab Finds, 13 Franklin St.