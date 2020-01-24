New hope gala is saturday
New Hope is hosting its 12th Annual Moonlight Wine, Beer and Food Gala from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Briggs Nursery, 295 Kelley Blvd., North Attleboro. The event features local cuisine, dozens of fine wines and craft beers, an auction, a keepsake glass, and Gay’s Music. Participants include Barrett’s Ale House, the Burgundian Coffee & Waffles, the Hungry Goat’s Kitchen at the Barn, Sarcastic Sweets, and Spumoni’s. Tickets are $50 and, thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, all proceeds go directly to supporting New Hope’s work with survivors of domestic violence. For tickets, visit www.new-hope.org/event/moonlit-wine-beer-food-gala-2020. To learn more, call 508-226-4015 or email development@new-hope.org. (Staff file photo)
transgender author at apl
The Attleboro Public Library will host author Alex Myers on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a talk about his life as a transgender person and his female ancestor, Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man in the Revolutionary War. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Myers wrote about Sampson in his debut novel, “Revolutionary.” He will speak about the historical perspective on gender identity and how the understanding of gender in America has changed. Copies of the author’s books will be available for purchase. Registration is recommended for the free program. Register online using the “Calendar of Events” link on the library homepage at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157. (submitted photo)
winds at ric
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensembles will perform at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Students from this area who will be performing include Cristina Burns (oboe) and Philip Hanifin (percussion) of Attleboro, and Jace Nickerson (French horn) of North Attleboro.
bluesman at elks club
Longtime blues rocker James Montgomery is performing Saturday night, Jan. 25, at the Attleboro Elks Club. His latest album, “The James Montgomery Blues Band: A Tribute to Paul Butterfield,” has been released on Cleopatra Records. Montgomery has been performing for over 40 years with his own band and the likes of Gregg Allman, Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker, James Brown and many others. He’s also hosted his own syndicated blues radio show. (508-222-5502)
bluegrass at rose garden
Southern Rail, an award-winning New England bluegrass band known for its tightly woven harmonies, original and traditional songs, and high-energy performances, returns to the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The group features the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Jim Muller and bassist Sharon Horovitch, banjo player and teacher Rich Stillman and songwriter and mandolin player John Tibert. They have been pereforming more than three decades and recorded a full-length DVD, “Southern Rail Saturday Night,” during its last performance at the Rose Garden in 2012. More recently the band has been touring with its 12th CD, “Voices in the Wind.” Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/rg20southernrail or at www.rosegardenfolk.com for $16, and for $20 at the door.
owl prowl in norfolk
Mass Audubon Stony Brook, 108 North St., Norfolk, is hosting an owl prowl from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The family event will start inside to learn about owl calls, behavior and habitat, and dissect an owl pellet. Then it heads outside to listen and watch for owls. Minimum age is 6. Cost is $9 for adult members, $6 for child members, and $11 and $7 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org, fax 508-553-3864 or do so in person.
lightroom or photoshop?
Betty Wiley, a professional freelance photographer and instructor based on Cape Cod, will discuss when to use Lightroom and Photoshop at the next meeting of the Stony Brook Camera Club, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Wiley conducts photography workshops on the Cape and throughout New England and teaches Lightroom and Photoshop for the Cape Cod Art Association. She is the author of “Capturing the Light: A Photographer’s Guide to Cape Cod. The club is in its 50th year and most meetings are held in the Arthur Pierce Center at Dean College at 7:30 on Thursday nights from September to June. All abilities from beginner to professional are welcome and meetings are free. See StonyBrookCC.com for further information and directions.
