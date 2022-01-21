Comedian Christine Hurley coming to Foxboro
Comedian Christine Hurley will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in Foxboro center. Based out of Plymouth, Hurley has five kids and, we’re told, is never at a loss for comedic material. Tickets are $25 (general admission). To order in advance go to https://mrpac.booktix.com. Masks are required for the event except when actively eating or drinking.
'Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall'
A classical music organization created for musicians living with mental illness and the people who support them will convene 100 of its New England players for “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall” on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Symphony Hall in Boston. The free concert is open to all. Players will come from Me2/ outposts in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, and include Attleboro musician Aidan Carey (timpani). To reserve tickets, go to www.bso.org/events/me2-orchestra.
Appreciating 'A Black Gaze'
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present "A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See" by Tina M. Campt from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The meeting is free and open to all. It will be held virtually through Zoom. Advance registration is required to receive a link to join the meeting. Click: https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club and scroll to the registration link. Campt’s book, AAM says, "examines the work of contemporary Black artists who are dismantling the white gaze and demanding that we see -- and see Blackness in particular -- anew." Artist Crystal Y. Brown-Battle of Attleboro will serve as guest speaker.
Disco returns in Woonsocket
The 11-piece Disco 54 Band will perform The Ultimate Disco Experience on Friday night, Jan. 21, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The band will play the music of Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer, Bonnie Pointer, KC & The Sunshine Band, the Trammps, Tavares, the OJ’s, The Sylvers, and France Joli, with drums, horns and all of that '70s swag. Admission is $26, $31, and $36. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
'Muskrat, Otter and More!'
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present "Muskrat, Otter and More!" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. You'll quietly watch wildlife as the sun sets on Muskrat Pond, look for resident muskrat, otter and more. This program requires quiet and patience while waiting in the cold, so is best for children ages 12 and up. Dress for cold weather and wear warm boots. Bring a flashlight. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Unlikely hosts Pulitzer-winning reporters
Join Pulitzer Prize winning reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey as they discuss their new young readers adaptation of their New York Times bestseller "She Said" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. The virtual event is being put on by An Unlikely Story in Plainville and also features Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times podcast "The Daily." Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/jodi-megan.