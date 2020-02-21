XXX
Attleboro’s downtown Winter Night Festival returns this Saturday, Feb. 22. After a year off for retooling, the 10th edition of the free event (except for food and drink) will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m., times that organizers say better fits the event’s family-friendly vibe. A bonfire surrounded by drummers returns along with fire jugglers, an ice sculptor (sponsored by The Sun Chronicle), a snow queen, wandering entertainers, jewelry, craft and art exhibits, live music inside and recorded music outside. The food court, located in City Hall’s Park Street parking lot, will include four food trucks along with Hong Kong Treasures restaurant and Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge members, who will serve up their famous fried Oreos. For a full rundown, go to www.attleborowinterfestival.com. If the weather looks iffy, call 774- 203-1800. The rain/snow date is Sunday, same hours.
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert will feature music played on the historic Hook & Hastings tracker organ. Performers include Janice Waterman, organ; Sara Michael Smith, soprano; Ann Sears, piano; Drew Ricciardi, viola; and Nathan Johnson, piano. Admission is free (donations are appreciated) and a reception follows. For more information, see www.chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592 or 508-222-5762.
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, will present “Rise to Black: All God’s Children” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The show will feature artists performing through song, dance, poetry, theater and spoken word. Tickets are $10. (www.mmtri.org, 401-305-7333)
Attleboro Community Theatre will stage “Over the River and Through the Woods” weekends Feb. 21 to March 8 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. The show is billed as a “warm-hearted, boisterously funny and touching story about inter-generational relationships, deep familial love and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.” Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available online at https://acttickets.square.site/. For more info, call 508-226-8100 or visit Attleboro Community Theatre on Facebook or http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com on the web.
The Community Players are staging Tim Firth’s comedy “Calendar Girls’’ weekends Feb. 21 to March 1 at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket. The comedy is about a group of women who raise money in a “surprising and hilarious way.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. (www.TheCommunityPlayers.org, 401-726-6860)
Bridgewater folk duo Andy & Judy and Connecticut’s Kala Farnham, winner of the 2019 Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Competition, will split the bill Saturday night, Feb. 22, at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield. The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St. The doors open at 7:30. It’s wheelchair-accessible and alcohol-free. Tickets can be purchased online at http:// bit.ly/RG20andyjudykala for $16, or for $20 at door. Information is available at http://rosegardenfolk.com.
