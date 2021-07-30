Rockin' blues in Woonsocket
Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood will be performing Saturday night, July 31, at Chan's, 267 Main Street, Woonsocket. The blues-rocker has won many national and international awards and his own song, "Eye for an Eye," won an international songwriting contest and was recently recorded by John Mayall. He has shared stages with the likes of BB King, Ted Nugent, Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and J Geils. Tickets: 401-765-1900, http://www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com.
Summer of Play
Boston Children's Museum will be open late on Friday, July 30, for its Summer of Play Carnival. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include carnival games, performers, food, prizes and more. Exhibits will also be open for exploration and play. Tickets are $25 per person and required for all guests ages 12 months and over. The museum is at 308 Congress St. in the Seaport District. More info: www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org.
Broadway in Mansfield
The Mass Music & Arts Society will present "Find Your Light," a Broadway musical review fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The performances will feature 33 performers and be held outside, under the tent, at MMAS, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. Tickets are $25. Go to https://mmas.org/find-your-light-musical-broadway-review.
Rollling in Rhody
The Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction will perform Friday night, July 30, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Admission is $21 to $36. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545 or online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The art of Ray Scanlon
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, is showing the photography of the late city resident Ray Scanlon Aug. 3-31 in its Community Gallery. Scanlon photographed, among other things, industrial ephemera and objects from nature, sometimes juxtaposing them. Scanlon, who died in 2019, held a BS in mathematics and, described as a “recovering assembly language programmer,” used the same bit manipulation and pattern detection skills to make digital photographs. His work can be viewed at http://eyes.oldmanscanlon.com/, in addition to the museum.
