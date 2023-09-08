Attleboro Arts Museum kicks off exhibition, reading initiative
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, will present an exhibition titled “Creature Comforts” Sept. 9-23 in conjunction with the city’s 2023 reading initiative. Since 2007, the museum has been a partner in the city-wide reading initiatives in which residents are encouraged to read the same book at the same time and extend their connection to it through local arts and cultural activities. This year’s events are scheduled from September 2023 to April 2024 and center around themes from Kevin Wilson’s novel “Nothing to See Here.” The book, AAM says, explores family dynamics, acknowledges the odd and the unknown, and demonstrates how warmth, compassion and determination can help one to master unanticipated hurdles. On Saturday, Sept. 9, a city-wide Reading Kickoff and Opening Reception will be held at the museum from 2-4 p.m. Reservations are not required but are appreciated by Sept. 8: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The event is free and open to all.
Rod Stewart tribute in Mansfield
Forever Rod, a Rod Stewart tribute show featuring Martin Andrew, is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. You can sing along to Stewart’s classic hits, from “Maggie May” to “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” the “Great American Songbook” and more. Andrew, a Vegas veteran, channels Stewart complete with his signature blond spiky hair, colorful outfits and smooth moves, all integrated with documented visual displays by way of projection cameras. Tickets are are $40 and $35 and available online at https://bit.ly/mac23rodstewarttribute or at the door.
Spirit medium at MRPAC in Foxboro
"Postcards from Heaven" with Maureen Hancock is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Hancock promises an evening of spiritual connections. (www.orpheum.org)
25th annual Pawtucket Arts Fest wraps up
The 25th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival runs through Sept. 10. The Slater Park Fall Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Slater Memorial Park; and the Rhode Island Philharmonic "Pops in the Park" concert from 6 to 8:30 pm. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Slater Memorial Park, followed by a festival-culminating fireworks display. Also, the Flavor Fest, which gives you a chance to experience over a dozen Pawtucket restaurants, continues through this weekend. For full details, go to www.pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Kerri Powers 'takes it outside' in Rhody
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present its last outdoor concert of 2023, featuring bluesy singer-songwriter Kerri Powers, from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. A native of rural Massachusetts, Powers will perform songs from her soon-to-be-released album "Love is Why.” Admission is $15. The show is part of the “Take It Outside Concert Series” held in back of the theater. Chairs are provided. In the event of rain in the forecast the concert moves inside. For reservations call 401-725-9272. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Environmental art show at Bristol
The group exhibition "Because It Matters" by Elemental will run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19 at Bristol Community College's Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery on the Fall River campus. The show features works by Debra Claffey, Patricia M. Gerkin, Donna Hamil Talman and Charyl Weissbach. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, preceded by a gallery talk from 4 to 5 p.m. The exhibition is described as "a call to action that explores ... our responsibilities toward our environment, our efforts to recognize the fragility of our Earth, and the need to restore balance to preserve it." More info: http://www.bristolcc.edu/gallery.
Little Amal to begin 6,000-mile journey in Hub
Amal Walks Across America will bring Little Amal to Boston this week to kick off her 6,000-mile national journey across the United States. Events are planned from Sept. 7-9 to welcome Little Amal, whose name means “hope” in Arabic. Amal is an internationally celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl. She has been welcomed by more than 250 artistic events across the globe since her initial 5,000-mile trek across Europe in 2021. Amal carries her message of hope for marginalized people everywhere, especially children who have been separated from their families. For more information on Amal’s journey in Boston, visit WalkWithAmal.org.
Grace Potter at The Vets
Grace Potter will be playing Friday night, Sept. 8, at The Vets in Providence. She is out in support of her latest album, "Mother Road," a follow-up to "Daylight," a 2019 release that earned Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance. Potter has shared the stage with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Robert Plant, and the Allman Brothers Band, and played a full roster of major music festivals, in addition to launching her own, Burlington’s Grand Point North. Ticket info: thevetsri.com.
Benefit concert at Music Mansion
The Schubert Club presents a concert with pianist Victor Rosenbaum at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Music by Schubert: Moment Musicaux, Sonata in A major, D. 959. The benefit concert in support of the Chaminade Clubs of Attleboro and Providence, Schubert Club, and LiveARTS scholarship auditions. Donations accepted. (401-421-3350)
Trinity Rep opens with Salem witch stories
Trinity Repertory Company opens its 60th anniversary season with two plays performed in rotating repertory, both dark dramedies with thematic ties to gender, power, and Arthur Miller's "The Crucible." "The Good John Proctor" by Talene Monahon will play Sept. 7-15 before taking a brief pause for "Becky Nurse of Salem" by Sarah Ruhl, which begins its run on Sept. 21. Starting Sept. 28, both plays will run in the Dowling Theater on an alternating basis through Nov. 12. Patrons can purchase tickets at trinityrep.com, by calling 401-351-4242, or in person at 201 Washington St., Providence.
It's Raptor Weekend at Audubon in Rhody
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St. (Route 114), Bristol, is holding its annual Raptor Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10. Owls, hawks, and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs, and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Among the presenters will be Master Falconer Gregory Wojtera, who has worked with over 55 raptors in the past 14 years and as a full-time falconer and educator since 2016. For more information, visit asri.org.