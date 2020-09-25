XXX
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem is offering two exhibitions for the Halloween season. “The Salem Witch Trials (1692)” opens Saturday, Sept. 26, and offers rarely exhibited documents and objects to showcase the stories of individuals during this famous chapter in American history. Also opening Saturday will be “Salem Stories,” which showcases 26 vignettes about Salem people, places, and events. More info: www.pem.org/exhibitions/the-salem-witch-trials-1692 and www.pem.org/exhibitions/salem-stories.
The Black Box, 15 West Central St., Franklin, is offering some “Wicked” performances at their outdoor stage this weekend. The shows will feature songs from the hit Broadway musical and a cast that includes Emily Koch (pictured), the actress who played Elphaba on Broadway. Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. For ticket info, go to www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford is offering drive-in concerts and movies in the Seastreak Ferry “Whale’s Tooth” parking lot. Tickets cost $25 for movies and $50 for concerts, per vehicle. Be sure to buy yours in advance at https://zeiterion.org/drivein. Also be sure to practice social distancing and wear a face covering. “American Graffiti” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The coming-of-age classic was voted one of the American Film Institute’s Top 100 Films of all time and includes stars such as Ron Howard and Harrison Ford.
An Unlikely Story in Plainville is hosting a virtual appearance by children’s book author Dr. Kate Biberdorf at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Biberdorf writes the popular Kate the Chemist series and will be releasing the latest installment, “The Great Escape,” on Sept. 29. The book centers on a science-themed room that Kate and her friends need to escape from using teamwork. The event is free. To register or purchase a signed copy of the book, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/event/kate-the-chemist.
Witches have been persecuted since the Bronze Age. but you’ll learn in an NEA Big Read virtual lecture Wednesday, Sept. 30, that not all witches are “bad.” And witchcraft is relevant to current world events. Ellen Evert Hopman, an author of numerous books, a Druid and an herbalist, will trace the persecution and misunderstanding of witches from the earliest of times through the Middle Ages and the Salem witch trials to modern times. Her virtual talk is at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It’s based on her book, “The Real Witches of New England – History, Lore and Modern Practice.” The NEA Big Read program website attleboros1abc.org, has more information and steps for signing up using the Events link.
