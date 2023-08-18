Circus coming to Emerald Square mall
Flip Circus is coming to Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro from Aug. 18-28. The circus bills itself as a high-energy intimate experience in which no seat is more than 50 feet from the ring, It features an international cast (no animals) including the Bello Sisters (Top 10 finalists on “America’s Got Talent”). For tickets and more info, go to www.FlipCircus.com.
Final Picnic in the Park
in Attleboro
Attleboro’s final Picnic in the Park of the year will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Capron Park on County Street. The event will feature over a dozen food trucks and live music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. by the band Vinyl Frontier. Friendly, leashed pets are allowed but discouraged. No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted.
James Montgomery Band in Mansfield
The James Montgomery Band will perform outside the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Montgomery has been an venerable figure in blues music as a harpist, singer, frontman, bandleader and composer. He has collaborated with stars like Johnny Winter, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen. Reserved seating tickets under the tent looking out on the Norton Reservoir are $50, and VIP seating is available for $75, which includes a 2 p.m. meet-and-greet with Montgomery. General lawn seating is also available (bring your own chairs and blankets) for $35. Tickets and info: https://bit.ly/mac23montgomery.
Comedian Juston McKinney coming to Foxboro
Comedian Juston McKinney will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. McKinney has made multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show” and had two Comedy Central specials and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, “Parentally Challenged.” He has also appeared twice at Denis Leary’s “Comics Come Home” at TD Garden in Boston and has a bunch of TV and movie credits, too. Tickets start at $25. Go to www.orpheum.org.
Author, illustrator making Unlikely visit
Author Maria Gianferrari and illustrator Maris Wicks will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. They will be presenting their new picture book, “You and the Bowerbird,” answering audience questions, and signing books. Gianferrari writes books that honor the human connection with creatures both domestic and wild, while Wicks is the author behind “Human Body Theater” as well as the illustrator of New York Times bestselling “Primates,” with Jim Ottaviani. For tickets to the free event, visit https://www.anunlikelystory.com/bowerbird.
‘Night Singers’ at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will host a “Night Singers’ walk from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. You’ll trek through the forest and fields to listen to frogs, toads, crickets and katydids, and also learn about the animals creating this chorus. Wear sturdy shoes/boots and bring bug spray and a flashlight. This program is appropriate for ages 10+. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Tour New Bedford mansions free
The Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum in New Bedford, along with the nearby James Arnold Mansion, will be open for free visitation from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Visitors to the RJD, located at 396 County St., can tour the house and garden, enjoy a glass of lemonade, and play lawn games. At the Arnold Mansion, visitors will tour the house and grounds (the original Arnold Arboretum), learn about the property’s historic trees, and chat over fruit punch and cookies. For more info, go to rjdmuseum.org.
Warren Folks Festival is Saturday
The Collaborative, a nonprofit arts organization, is putting on the 7th annual Warren Folks Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 30 Cutler St. in Warren, R.I. The free event offers music, art and food, and is The Collaborative’s biggest fundraiser. It focuses on all things local with plenty of wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers. There is also food from local restaurants, a beer garden sponsored by Narragansett, light cocktails from Cruisin’ Cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages from Kristi’s Kraftails. While admission to the rain-or-shine event is free donations are encouraged. Be forewarned, parking is very limited. More info: www.thecollaborative02885.org.
‘Black Classics Under the Stars’
The Rhode Island Black Film Festival will present “Black Classics Under the Stars” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 195 District Park, 120 Peck St., Providence (across from the CIC Building- 225 Dyer St.). The event will feature a screening of “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues.” Cotton was mentored with the originators of the Delta blues tradition and his influence shaped the Chicago Blues style, organizers say. A live performance with the James Montgomery Band kicks off the evening. The screening is free. Seating is limited. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com/o/rhode-island-black-film-festival-43681876603.
Dog Days event in North Attleboro
The Community Center of North Attleboro is hosting its outdoor Dog Days of Summer event at 104 North Washington St., on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local artisans will be offering animal related handmade art and crafts along with music, dog costume and tricks contests with prizes, raffles, kids activities and more. Axel, North Attleboro’s favorite pooch, will also be onsite for photos. The Community Center welcomes all dogs at this event, which is funded in part by the local North Attleboro Cultural Council. For more information, contact Cindy O’Brien at naartsco@comcast.net.
Tribute to Johnny Cash at Stadium Theatre
Terry Lee Goffee returns to the Stadium Theatre to pay tribute to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, on Saturday, Aug. 19. Goffee portrays Cash’s look and sound so accurately that he was selected to be the official Johnny Cash model for the popular video game “Guitar Hero 5.” The performance is at 8 p.m. at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Admission is $21, $26, $31. Tickets are available at the theater’s box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com
Paddling Night at WaterFire Saturday
There will be a full lighting at Providence’s WaterFire in celebration of Clear Currents Community Paddling Night. The lighting will begin at 7:40 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. On shore programming will open at 6:30 p.m. The community paddling event celebrates improved water quality in RI and features close to 65 illuminated Japanese koi fish temporarily mounted on kayaks that registered participants will paddle up and down the river after sunset.
The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza kicks off Washington and Steeple streets at 6:30 p.m. There will also be musical acts on Canal Street and food fairs on Washington and College streets as well as Canal Walk. There will be three fire-spinning performances beginning at 8:15 p.m. and continuing at 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. by Cirque de Light.