It's Scrooge, in person, at Trinity Rep
Trinity Repertory Company in Providence returns to live performances this week with its 45th annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol." Noted for being a new production each year, Trinity says the 2021 show will be a celebration of "community, culture and ritual." This year’s production will be directed by resident company member Joe Wilson Jr. and features longtime resident actor Timothy Crowe as Ebenezer Scrooge. In-person performances will run from Nov. 4 to Jan. 2. Trinity Rep will also offer an on-demand streaming version of the production, which will be available from Dec. 6 through Jan. 16. Tickets are available online at trinityrep.com/carol or by calling 401-351-4242.
WaterFire will salute veterans
WaterFire Providence’s 9th annual Salute to Veterans is set for this Saturday night in the Rhode Island capital's downtown. It will be a full lighting starting at sunset to 10 p.m. The WaterFire Lighting Ceremony will begin at about 5:50 p.m. with a torch procession of 100 veterans into Waterplace Park. The procession will be led by the Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums. If you a veteran or active duty military, there are opportunities for walking and stationary torchbearers. Go to waterfire.org for more info.
Superchief in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of "red hot" blues and jazz featuring Superchief Trio on Saturday night, Nov. 6, starting at 8. Superchief combines two-fisted piano, trombone, vocals and percussion. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. Masks are required for all patrons and staff, and patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If they don't, they don't get in. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
'Free Fallin'' in Rhody
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band Full Moon Fever will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. You'll hear classics such as "American Girl" and "Free Fallin’" alongside some less famous numbers for diehard fan. Admission is $21, $26, and $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 or online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Panda fun in Plainville
Award-winning author/illustrator Mary Jane Begin will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Begin will be doing an in-person storytime to celebrate her new picture book "Ping Meets Pang." The book is an allegory about inclusiveness and acceptance told through two pandas. Along with reading her book, Begin will host a drawing game with the audience, followed by a signing. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/mjbegin.
'Veteran Voices' in Providence
Trinity Rep will present "Veteran Voices" at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in its Dowling Theater, 201 Washington St., Providence. Staged just days before Veterans Day, the event will feature performances, music, and readings from local veterans about their time during and after military service. "Veteran Voices" is free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and reservations are required. More information and RSVPs are available at trinityrep.com/veterans.
Saluting country legends in Foxboro
Matt York, a singer/songwriter who grew up in Foxboro, will be performing a free show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Boyden Library in Foxboro. York has been performing a program called “Songs and Stories” that is aimed at small listening audiences. He takes a few iconic artists connected by genre or time and talks about their musical contributions, tells some stories about them and performs some of their most famous songs. This summer and fall he’s been focusing on country legends Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings. More info: www.mattyorkmusic.com.
'Getting Ready for Winter'
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present "Getting Ready for Winter" from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. You'll take an easy walk as you look for late fall adaptations and cold-weather survival strategies of animals and plants on the refuge. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and a snack if desired. It's for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.