steampunk goes virtual
The Jewelry City Steampunk Festival is going fully online/TV/radio this weekend. The festival is usually a free one-day event held throughout downtown Attleboro, but this year the coronavirus is putting a stop to that. Instead, you can enjoy the programming, vendors, sponsors, venues, and much more from the comfort of your home. DoubleACS television station and WARA 1320AM radio station will re-broadcast, or broadcast live, portions of the festival’s programming. For a full listing and other info, go to JewelryCitySteampunk.com. Pictured is a visitor to the 2018 fest. (Paul Connors photo)
england to mansfield
Brooks Williams will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for the Mansfield-based Rose Garden Coffeehouse. The country blues/Americana singer-songwriter grew up in Georgia but will be performing online from his home in England. He got his start in the clubs and bars around Boston, the same music scene that years earlier sparked the careers of Bonnie Raitt and Chris Smither. For information or tickets, visit bit.ly/RG20brooks or rosegardenfolk.com.
DR. Ruth in the house
The Mansfield-based Mass Music & Arts Society will present the play “Becoming Dr. Ruth” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. The play was written by Mark St. Germain and stars Alice Springer as Dr. Ruth Westheimer. It’s directed by Ken Butler. The streaming ticket is $20 and can be purchased at mmas.org. MMAS also has a free Broadway Revue Show available for patrons to watch for the practice of using the streaming service. “Becoming Dr. Ruth” is streaming live and patrons have to log in to watch it at showtime. They can call MMAS at 508-339-2822 for help purchasing their streaming tickets.
beethoven 250 bash
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate Beethoven 250 on Saturday, Nov. 21. Renowned pianist Angela Cheng will perform the Piano Sonata No. 31, then join Philharmonic Orchestra Concertmaster Charles Dimmick and Acting Principal Cello Melanie Dyball for the master’s regal Archduke Trio. Both concerts will be presented at 5 and 8 p.m. at The Vets to a limited, in-person audience, with the 8 p.m. performance available to all Philharmonic subscribers and single-event viewers via livestream. If you are interested in seeing the show remotely, call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org.
