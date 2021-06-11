Live shows return to BRT
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present its first live concert in 15 months on Sunday, June 13, starting at 4 p.m. The show will feature Irish music and song with Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan, and Bruce Foley. Madden and Coogan are founding members of the group Cherish the Ladies while Foley has been performing for over 30 years in the Irish and American folk scene. . Admission is $20. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
Meatfest will help North vets
Contractor Steve Lamar, owner of Absolute Additions, is putting on his annual Meatfest BBQ at 1 p.m. Saturday, at VFW Post 443, 50 Jefferson St., North Attleboro. The event is not normally held at the VFW, but Lamar says he wants to help it out and help veterans. There will be a pig roast, BBQ brisket, burgers, dogs, chicken and more. Admission is $20 and there will be a raffle for a 15-pound prime rib.
Laugh it up in Mansfield
Outdoor stand-up comedy returns to Mass Music & Arts Society (MMAS) this Saturday, June 12, with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. The show will feature headliner Steve Bjork, plus comedians Chris D, Jimmy Bowes and host Dave Rattigan. Cooked food will be available for purchase at 5 and 7:30 p.m., prior to each show. Food donations benefit Dana Farber’s Pan Mass Challenge. Beer and wine will also be available, with proceeds benefiting MMAS, located at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. For advance tickets, go to https://mmas.org.
Folk concert in Bellingham
Local folk troubadours Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards with their studio band will perform a free drive-in concert at 5 p.m. Friday June 11 in the Bellingham High School parking lot . Rain date is June 18. This concert has been funded by the Bellingham Cultural Council and is being presented by the Bellingham Senior Center. Attendees can listen from their cars or bring chairs to sit outside. Food Trucks will be on site to purchase from as well. Registration is required for the concert via https://markandraianne.com/concerts/. There is a 125 person limitation.
Peace concert in Pawtucket
Mixed Magic Theatre will hold its annual “ Where Love Is Possible” peace concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The pay-what-you-can show will feature bands, poets, rappers, dancers, gospel singers, actors, and spoken word performers. It will be held in Mixed Magic's outdoor ampitheater at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, More info: www.mmtri.org.
Gone Fishing in Foxboro
Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro's Patriot Place is offering two weekends of free, family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. June 12-13 and 19-20 as part of its Gone Fishing promotion. Activities will include in-store catch-And-release pond, a free Fishing 101 Guide, and giveaways and take-home crafts. Bass Pro and Cabela’s are also donating more than 40,000 rods and reels nationwide to nonprofit organizations. For more details visit basspro.com/gonefishing.
RISD Museum reopens Sunday
The RISD Museum in Providence will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 13, after having been closed since March 13, 2020. The museum will be open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. through the summer. Chase will present free admission on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 to 7 and all day on Sundays. For more information: 401-454-6500 or risdmuseum.org.
Learn about nesting birds
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a nesting birds outing from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13. You can learn about the nesting birds that live in the habitats at Caratunk as you walk along the trails with an experienced naturalist. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Bring binoculars if you have them. Advance registration is required. Do so through the events calendar at www.asri.org. The program is weather dependent.
Unlikely hits the 'Heights'
An Unlikely Bookstore in Plainville will be hosting a live Zoom event with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The trio will be discussing their new book "In the Heights: Finding Home," It tells the story of the show’s humble beginnings to Broadway smash and soon-to-be feature film. Tickets includes admission to the exclusive event and a hardcover copy of the book. You can sign up at anunlikelystory.com/in-the-heights.
