The Rose Garden Coffeehouse and the Mass Music and Arts Society will present a live-streamed concert featuring Grace Morrison and Marc Douglas Berardo at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. The show will feature the two performers socially distant and “in-the-round,” with no audience present in the theater, to comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. The concert will be held online on the streaming site ShowTix4U at bit.ly/RG21gracemarctickets. Information is available at bit.ly/RG21gracemarc or at bit.ly/MMAS21gracemarc.
The Wakefield, R.I.-based Contemporary Theatre Company will present its annual 24-Hour Play Festival from 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 -- virtually, of course. You can learn about the festival, watch plays from past festivals, check in with the festival as it is happening, and ask questions of the organizers. "As usual, we'll have writers working through the night to create plays that will be rehearsed (virtually) and performed (also virtually) by some of our favorite performers at 6 pm on January 30," organizers say. More info: www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/virtual.
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is holding "Snowshoe Caratunk!" from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. You're probably wondering, will there be enough snow for that? Don't worry. Even if there isn’t the event will turn into a trail hike. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. Go to asri.org to do so and for more info.
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Community Gallery in downtown Attleboro will be showing the work of photographer George Lowell in February. Lowell's series “Ice” will be on display from Feb. 3-26. The Moosup, Conn. resident began his digital photography journey by showing the images he made to friends at family gatherings, and was later invited to join Collective Marks, a group of visual artists. The museum is located at 86 Park St. and is free and open to all. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Review health and safety guidelines for in-person visits at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is reopening Wednesday, Feb. 3. The museum closed on Dec. 16 as part of Boston's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. "Now we’ve gotten the go ahead to reopen, once again giving you access to spacious galleries of art you can enjoy safely," the MFA says. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. They're all for a specific time slot and must be purchased or reserved in advance. www.mfa.org
