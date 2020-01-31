switches and a super ring
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, is holding its monthly “Thursday Night at the Museum” on Jan. 30, with several new items on display. Those include circa 1972-1982 switches from Texas Instruments (above) and over 300 pins from Knobby Krafters. And, of course, you can always check out the Super Bowl III Championship Ring from 1968 (inset)designed by Norman Shorrock of Balfour with help from Jets QB Joe Namath. The ring was produced in Attleboro at L.G. Balfour Co. The museum is open 4 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month and admission is free. It will also be open 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, as part of Attleboro’s Winter Night Festival. (508-222-3918, www.industrialmuseum.com)
transgender author at apl
The Attleboro Public Library will host author Alex Myers on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a talk about his life as a transgender person and his female ancestor, Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man in the Revolutionary War. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Myers wrote about Sampson in his debut novel, “Revolutionary.” Registration is recommended for the free program. Register online using the “Calendar of Events” link on the library homepage at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157. (submitted photo)
mlk on vietnam
Mixed Magic Theatre at Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., will present Martin Luther King’s famous “Beyond Vietnam” speech at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. King delivered the speech at the Riverside Church in Harlem, breaking his silence about the war. The Mixed Magic interpretation features Jonathan Pitts-Wiley and guest artists, and will be followed by a discussion and dessert. It was scheduled to be staged last weekend but was postponed by weather. (www.mmtri.org, 401-305-7333)
textile art at wheaton
A new exhibition of textile art, “a nerve is not a nerve but a bundle of fibers,” is running Thursday, Jan. 30, through March 28 in the Beard and Weil Galleries at Wheaton College in Norton. The multigenerational exhibition will showcase seven contemporary artists. An opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Artist Sarah Jenkins will present “Sewing Conversations” at the reception as well as 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 7, and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. (www.wheatoncollege.edu/arts)
‘golf’ in rhody
Trinity Rep in Providence is staging “Radio Golf,” the last play from American theatrical legend August Wilson, Jan. 31 to March 1. The show features resident member Joe Wilson Jr. as Harmond Wilks, a man determined to revive his childhood neighborhood without considering the emotional cost. (www.TrinityRep.com/radiogolf)
aam displays feb. artist
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., will showcase its February Artist of the Month from Feb. 5-28. Kira Seamon of Dedham’s “Stained Glass Sky” photography series will be on display in the Community Gallery. Seamon has a particular interest in reflections, shadows, color and the play of light, and experiments in painstaking kaleidoscope photography. The museum is free and open to all. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
(www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644)
