Festival of Lights returns to LaSalette
The National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette, 947 Park St., Attleboro, will host its annual Christmas Festival of Lights with this year’s theme “Christ: The Living Light.” The shrine’s more than 400,000 lights first illuminated Thanksgiving night and will continue nightly at 5 p.m. through Jan. 1. This season, join Father Pat for a concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 and 7 p.m. The shrine is also offering photos with Saint Nicholas Friday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Welcome Center, as well as hayrides, a carousel and yummy treats from Friday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. lasaletteattleboroshrine.org
Celebrate through song in Cumberland
Head over the Blackstone River to see Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles at the Blackstone River Theater, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The evening’s custom-themed concert, “Health to the Ladies,” is named for a traditional jig and calls out a toast to the generations of women who keep Irish traditions alive as old ways and new customs blend around holiday hearths at home and in America. The concert will spotlight contributions in dance, music and song made by historic Rhode Island women of the performing arts. Admission $20 in advance, $24 day of the show. Riverfolk.org or 401-725-9272.
‘Ann’ on stage
The Mass Arts Center in Mansfield will present the one-woman play “Ann,” about former Texas governor Ann Richards, Nov. 25 and 26. Richards, who was the 45th and only the second female governor of Texas from 1991 to 1995, was an outspoken feminist famous for her one-liners. The feisty Democrat was defeated by future President George W. Bush. The play explores Richards’ hard-scrabble beginnings, her unlikely entry into politics, her stint as governor, and her personal life, including her failed marriage and her experience as a functional recovering alcoholic. Directed by Mass Arts Center artistic director Dori Bryan-Ployer, the play stars local actor and Mass Arts Center alum Beth Goldman. It was written by Emmy-award winner Holland Taylor. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mac22ann or get tickets directly at ShowTix4u: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66252.
Get in the holiday spirit in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will screen “The Polar Express” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are free, but required for this event. To reserve, visit mrpac.booktix.com/index.php. Following the movie, a holiday celebration including a tree lighting and music, will be held on Foxboro Common.
Listen to The blues
Roomful of Blues, the Rhode Island-based, Grammy-nominated, horn-powered blues band, will perform live at the Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets $33 in advance, $38 day of show. Narrowscenter.org or 508-324-1926.
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Boston
A holiday tradition returns when Boston Ballet presents Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker,” starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. The performance features the full company, Boston Ballet II dancers and Boston Ballet School students. The 41-performance run at the Citizens Bank Opera House wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets start at $39. bostonballet.org/nutcracker or 617-695-6955.
‘Coppelia’ performed in Rhode Island
The State Ballet of Rhode Island presents Herci Marsden’s comedic love story “Coppelia” at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave., Cranston, R.I. Tickets $36. the parkri.com.
Get back to nature
Learn about muskrat and otter that live at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuce, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk with a craft beer in hand from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27. After a presentation, participants will head out to Muskrat Pond to observe the wildlife that comes out a dusk. Participants should meet at the white barn and bring a flashlight. Fee: $20/member; $25/non-member. Ages: 21 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Timmy Brown returns to Foxboro
Country music artist and Norton native Timmy Brown returns to the Six String Grill and Stage at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The 21 and over show starts at 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 with a $7 cover charge starting at 8:30 p.m. sixtstringfoxborough.com
A tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Ornament, a Southern New England-based rock orchestra, will present a musical tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The show includes strobes, lasers and fog. Admission ranges from $21-$36 and are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545 or stadiumtheatre.org.