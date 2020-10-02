By the light of the moon
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a Full Moon Hike from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. You’ll trek through the refuge under the light of the Hunter’s Moon, look for creatures of the night, and learn what happens when the sun goes down at Caratunk. Bring a flashlight, sturdy walking shoes and bug spray. Face masks and social distancing are required. Advance registration is required. (www.asri.org)
a halloween haunting
The Thirteenth World, a haunted Halloween attraction, is returning, with safety precautions, to Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Opening Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m., admission is $20 or $30 for fast passes. Organizers say the event will bring to life favorite characters from the movies and some never before seen. To find out more or for tickets, go to https://13thworld.com/ or call 508-298-8653.
‘swamp scare’
“Swamp Scare” opens Oct. 1 and runs Thursdays to Sundays through Oct. 31 aboard the Blackstone River Explorer. The new Halloween event probes the legend of what lies beneath the Blackstone River, a.k.a. the “danger of the abyss below the murkiness.” The event is following Rhode Island COVID guidelines. There are four excursions per night from Central Falls Landing, 15 Madeira Ave., Central Falls. (swampscare.com)
a cappella outdoors
The Black Box, 15 West Central St., Franklin, is hosting performances by the a cappella group T.3. at its outdoor stage this weekend. The trio performs pop, Broadway and Disney songs and features Jim Hogan, a Broadway performer. Shows are at 6:30 and 8:15pm on Saturday, Oct. 3. For ticket info, go to www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
Music for peace
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, is hosting the 4th annual Peace Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in its outdoor amphitheater. The show is pay what you can and is being staged in conjunction with the Lorraine Mills Festival, which features local performers, artists, musicians, singers, poets and more. To purchase in advance call 401-305 -7333. More info: www.mmtri.org.
An Unlikely Story in Plainville is hosting a free virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, with bestselling crime fiction author Lisa Unger. She’s out with a new book, “Confessions on the 7:45.” We’re told it “begins with a chance encounter on a commuter train and shows why you should never, ever make conversation with strangers. Unger will be joined by bestelling mystery author Lisa Gardner. They’ll discuss “building a mystery,” answering audience questions, and even playing Two Truths and a Lie!” (www.anunlikelystory.com/unger-gardner)
