Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket will present "Rise to Black: All God's Children" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. The "Theatre at a Distance" broadcast celebrating Black excellence will be streamed on MMT's YouTube channel. Launched in February 2019, "Rise to Black" is a monthly performance series that showcases the talents of both emerging and established talent. You are invited to support MMT's streaming events with a donation.
The Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Storm Chasing — Time Lapse and Image Stacking,” with professional photographer Jason Weingart, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, via Zoom. Weingart will discuss what goes into planning these types of shoots and the stacked images and time lapses he produces during them. Visit www.JasonRWeingart.com to see his work. To register for the presentation, visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link.
Contemporary and roots duo Crowes Pasture will perform a split bill with New Hampshire singer-songwriter Doug Farrell at 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 20. The for a live Rose Garden Coffeehouse show will be broadcast from the MMAS theater on South Main Street in Mansfield. Farrell was the winner of the Rose Garden’s 2020 Performing Songwriter Competition, and the show is part of his prize. Crowes Pasture, who take their name from a beach on Cape Cod, is the Massachusetts husband-wife duo of Monique Byrne and Andy Rogovin. The live show will be streamed on a service called ShowTix4U, which sells tickets and provides a chat platform for patrons. More info: rosegardenfolk.com or at mmas.org.
Pawtucket-based TEN31 Productions will host a virtual release of its new short film "Unalienable" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. The film portrays an imagined interaction of living statues portraying the likenesses of Ida B. Wells, Robert E. Lee and Virginia Brooks, as a lens to examine the debate over controversial monuments. Filmed at Prospect Terrace in Providence, "Unalienable" is the vision of TEN31 co-founder Joe Pari, who wrote, directed, and produced the film. For more information about the virtual release and to register to attend, visit https://youtu.be/SnO3yYn5LBU, or for more information visit wemakepretend.com.
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting an owl prowl from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. You can walk the trails of Caratunk, look and listen for local owls, and learn about the species that can be found in New England. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy boots and bring a flashlight. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration at asri.org.
