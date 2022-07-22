Kids Day will feature fireworks and more
Kids Day, the annual four-day fundraiser organized by North Attleboro firefighters, is back this week for its 41st edition. The carnival at North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue will run through Sunday July 24, and feature games, music, food, fireworks and the iconic fire truck parade on Saturday morning. This year there will be a return to two nights of fireworks, Friday and Saturday, after being limited to just one night last year. Admission to the family-friendly event is free. No alcohol is sold or allowed, and dogs and other animals are not permitted to be on the field or in the carnival at any time. For more information or to donate, go to www.nakidsday.com or on the group’s Facebook page at @nakidsday.
Elton John coming to Gillette
And of course, next week music legend Elton John brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour to Gillette on Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 27 and 28. The past year saw him return to the recorded music charts with “Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX),” which hit No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and No. 1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as charting at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart upon its release. John says his farewell tour is "the most spectacular production" he's ever had. For ticket info go to www.gillettestadium.com.
Get in the swing in Taunton
The Westwood Swing Band will perform Friday night, July 22, at Liberty & Union Park in Taunton as part of the city's Downtown Summer Concert Series. The band plays the sounds of big bands of the swing era, with 15 instrumentalists and a female vocalist drawing from the repertoires of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Glenn Miller, and Artie Shaw. Representatives from Paris Academy of Ballroom Dance will also be providing some amazing as they dance to the beat of the swing band. The public can also join in. More info: downtowntaunton.org.
Laugh it up in Foxboro
Comedians Kerri Louise and Corey Rodrigues will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in downtown Foxboro. Louise just appeared on a new Showtime comedy special called "Funny Women of a Certain Age," streaming now. She's also been on "Oprah," "Dr. Oz," and "The Howard Stern Show." Kerri Louise was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and starred in her own reality TV show called "Two Funny,” on The WE Network. Rodrigues is a national touring college, club and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on the "Gotham Live," "Laughs" on Fox and True Tv's "Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks." For tickets to their show, go to www.orpheum.org.
Free concert series opens Sunday at Roger Williams Park
The FirstWorks Summer Beats free concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand in Providence. Performing will be Rhode Island’s own Flawless, aka Alberto Martinez, who gained wide acclaim following his Netflix's 2019 reality TV show “Rhythm + Flow.” Flawless broke into the music industry as an Atlanta transplant in 2010, opening for acclaimed acts like Ludacris, Rick Ross, and Tech N9ne. For the full series line-up visit http://firstworks.org.