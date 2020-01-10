‘christmas spirit’ redux
The Proctor Mansion Inn, 36 Common St., will present its final free showing this season of the holiday movie “The Spirit of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. The Lifetime movie was filmed at the inn and released in 2014-15. In addition to the screening, visitors can take a behind-the-scenes tour. Light snacks, including popcorn and a cash bar, will be available. Reservations are suggested. Call 877-384-1861.
a tribute to robin williams
Weaver Library, 41 Grove Ave., East Providence, will present Robin Williams tribute artist Roger Kabler at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Kabler is a comedian and impressionist who has been on television and in the movies for over 30 years. He appeared regularly on “The Carol Burnett Show” and was in the film “Clueless,” among other credits. He is currently producing and starring in the movie “Being Robin,” which is based on the tribute to Robin Williams he has been touring with for three years. The program is free and open to all, however seating is limited. Questions? Call 401-434-2453.
new theater group debuts
The newly formed Homebrewed Theatre Company will present “Have Goat, Will Travel & Other Strange Shorts” this weekend and next at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course clubhouse in Attleboro. The “absurd comedies” were written by local playwright and company managing director Andrew Beauregard. Directing his son’s work and serving as the company artistic director will be local actor, director, fight choreographer and Dean College professor James Beauregard. The plays will be presented Jan. 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Tickets are $15 and are available at homebrewedtheatre.com.
folkie playing in wrentham
Folk musician Tracy Grammer will be performing Saturday night, Jan. 11, at the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham center. She will be accompanied by Jim Henry. Grammer is on tour celebrating the release of “Low Tide,” her first album of original songs. Tickets for the concert are $20 and available at the church office, by calling 508-384-3110, or going to www.musicatocc.org. The concert will be in Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church. Parking is available behind the church and in the lot across the street.
‘let it snow’ at stony brook
Mass Audubon Stony Brook, 108 North St., Norfolk, is offering a “Let It Snow” program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11th. You can explore the world of snow and ice by watching snowflakes grow in a bottle, making paper snowflakes, freezing a soap bubble and observing snow crystals — if it snows. Fee is $8 members/ $9 nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org, fax 508-553-3864 or do so in person.
track animals at caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will hold a “Winter Animal Tracking” program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. You’ll begin in the barn and learn about various animal tracks, then head out on the trails to see what evidence can be found of wild things. Dress for the weather. Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven. Warm drinks and a light snack will be served. Fee: $12 member adult/ $6 member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages: 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.