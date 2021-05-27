Family festival fun at LaSalette
LaSalette Shrine’s annual Family Festival will take place this weekend in the shrine’s second parking lot on Park Street (Route 118). The event will include rides for children, amusements for the whole family, and food booths selling chicken sandwiches, Portuguese pulled pork, Linguiça sandwiches, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, ice cream, and a Filipino dish (chicken Adobo with rice). Hours are 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 28; noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 31. More information: facebook.com/nationalshrine.lasalette/
Find purple martins
Join the Audubon Society of Rhode Island at the Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Saturday, May 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. for a presentation on purple martins. Enjoy a short walk to the field habitat to observe the resident purple martins as they roost on their gourd-shaped birdhouses. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants (this event is for ages 10 and up) must bring their own masks. Advance registration by Friday is required. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. More information: jscoones@asri.org
MMAS Comedy nights are back
Drive-In, sit-down, stand-up comedy nights return to Mass Music & Arts Society’s Arts Center at Great Woods on Saturday, May 29 with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. The outdoor shows take place behind the theater, 888 South Main Street in Mansfield (across from the xFinity Center). The season-opening show features MMAS favorites including headliner Paul Nardizzi, Sean Sullivan, host Dave Rattigan, and newcomer Holly Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person, and patrons can park in their cars or sit on the lawn looking toward the stage and the picturesque Norton Reservoir. This year there will be refreshments (including hot dogs, burgers, beer and wine) available at every show, and a tent to protect the audience in case of rain. More information: mmas.org/comedy-night-may-29-20/
