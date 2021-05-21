MMAS launches summer concerts
Blues artist Danielle Miraglia will kick off the outdoor live concert series this Saturday evening, May 22, at Mass Music & Arts Society, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. Miraglia, promoters say, "comes armed with a strong steady thumb on an old Gibson and an infectious stomp-box rhythm with tunes ranging from heart-felt to socially conscious that will move both your heart and hips." Her latest, “Bright Shining Stars” debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Blues Charts. All COVID guidelines will be followed for the seated show. It's not a drive-in, so bring your chair. Tickets to the show are $20. A large outdoor tent will be provided if it rains and beer, wine and limited "cookout food" will be available. To order, go to https://mmas.org/danielle-miraglia-may-22-2021/.
ExtraWAGanza in Dighton
WAGS (Waiting Animals Getting Support), a non-profit rescue, will hold its ExtraWAGanza event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Under the Sun Farm, 1050 Williams St, North Dighton. Rain date is Sunday, May 23. The event will feature over 30 vendors from Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island along with a yard sale, free music provided by a DJ, and a raffle. Proceeds will help abused, abandoned, and at-risk animals. The outdoor fair and yard sale give locals the opportunity to shop tables full of jewelry, home décor, wreaths, signs, candles, gluten-free products, and pet-friendly products like leashes, collars, attire, and more. More info: www.wagswaitinganimals.org.
Learn about 'Renoir's Dancer'
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Renoir’s Dancer: The Secret Life of Suzanne Valadon” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Written by Catherine Hewitt. “Renoir’s Dancer” is the biography of the daughter of a provincial linen maid who became famous as a model for the Impressionists and later as a painter in her own right.The meeting is free, open to all and will be held virtually through Zoom. Guest speaker will be Kathleen Schultze. Advance registration is required to receive an invite with a meeting link. Register by May 21 at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club.
