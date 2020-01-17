‘untold’ in mansfield
The Morini Gallery at Mass Music and Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, will present “Untold,” a juried photography exhibition, from Friday, Jan. 17, to March 22. The exhibition addresses the question, “If a picture’s worth a thousand words, what ‘Untold’ story is told with your photographs?” Twenty photographers will be showing nearly 50 images. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, where you will have an opportunity to meet the artists. Pictured is “Lit from Above; Doreen Ketchens in New Orleans” by Diane Danthon. (www.mmas.org)
‘Owls & Ales’ combine in ri
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street, Bristol, R.I., is holding “Owls & Ales” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. There’ll be a presentation on native owls along with locally brewed beers, followed by a guided walk through the refuge to look and listen for owls and other animal life. The program is for adults; you must be 21+ to attend. Advance registration required. Fee: $30/member, $35/nonmember. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org. And if you can’t make it, they’re offering another “Owls & Ales” Feb. 22.
discover frida kahlo at aam
Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will feature Frida Kahlo at its next meeting, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Kahlo (1907–1954) is considered one of Mexico’s greatest artists. Over 30 years, she produced highly detailed, emotional paintings where she often portrayed herself and her relationship with celebrated painter Diego Rivera. The meeting is free, open to all, and will feature guest speaker Suzanne Scanlan, a lecturer from RISD. Reservations are requested, but not required, by Jan. 17: 508-222-2644 x10, or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The museum is at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro.
Simon & Garfunkel story at the vets
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is coming to The Vets in Providence on Sunday night, Jan. 19. The immersive, concert-style theater show chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel — from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to becoming a huge success in the ‘60s to their split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. (TheVetsRI.com, 401-421-2787)
saluting a king in pawtucket
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, will present two shows for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Letter From Birmingham City Jail” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Monday. It will feature actor and composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley as King with Songs of Freedom by jazz/ blues artist and guitarist Kim Trusty. At 7:30 Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Mixed Magic will present “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence,” King’s speech against the war in Vietnam. Jonathan Pitts-Wiley and guest artists will give a dramatic interpretation of the work. Performances will be followed by conversation and dessert. All tickets are $10. (401-305-7333, www.mmtri.org)
polyphonic in cumberland
Windborne will perform Saturday night, Jan. 18, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. The group has collected and studied polyphonic vocal music for over 15 years from cultures around the world. They educate as they entertain, telling stories about the music and explaining the characteristics and stylistic elements of the traditions. Admission is $16 advance/$20 day of show. (401-725-9272, www.riverfolk.org; photo by Kiqe Bosch)
Mass Music & Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, will be staging Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” Friday, Jan. 17, to Feb. 2. In the play, a man dies at a cafe but his cellphone won’t stop ringing. The woman at the next table picks up the phone and ends up stuck in the middle of all his troubles, meeting his widow, his mother, and his mistress, and falling in love with the dead man’s brother. (508-339-2822, www.mmas.org)
