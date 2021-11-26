LaSalette’s Festival of Lights shines
You probably don’t need to be reminded of this, but the Festival of Lights display is back at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro. The annual Christmas season display began Thanksgiving night and runs 5 to 9 p.m. through the holiday season. There are more than 400,000 lights to take in, along with favorite attractions such as Clopper the donkey and the International Creche Museum. Admission and parking are free but donations are appreciated. More info: lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
Artist makes Unlikely stop
Artist Gareth Hinds will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville on Saturday, Nov. 27, to introduce his newest graphic novel adaptation, “Graceling,” the New York Times bestselling YA fantasy by Kristin Cashore. Hinds will talk about creating his latest book and give a drawing demonstration. After the presentation, Hinds will answer audience questions and sign books. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/hinds. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Rough, rowdy Dylan at PPAC
Bob Dylan and his band bring their Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday night, Nov. 26. Tickets are $54.50-$134.50. All guests who are aged 12 and over must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of performance time. Masks are also required. For ticket info, call 401-421-2787 or go to www.ppacri.org.
Homecoming at BRT
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present its 21st annual Homecoming Concert and Silent Auction fundraiser on Saturday night, Nov. 27. Admission is $20. The auction begins at 6 p.m. and continues at intermission. The concert starts at 7 and features Atwater~Donnelly, Cathy Clasper-Torch & Shelley Katsh, Stefan Couture, Andrew McIntosh & Kyle Forsthoff, Ed Sweeney, Kim Trusty and the Vox Hunters. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Boston Ballet back with ‘Nutcracker’
Boston Ballet will present Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” starting Friday, Nov. 26, and running through Dec. 26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in the Hub. The critically-acclaimed production features sets and costumes by award-winning designer Robert Perdziola and marks Boston Ballet’s return to in-person performances for the first time since March 2020. Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit bostonballet.org/nutcracker or call 617-695-6955.
Saluting TSO in Woonsocket
Ornament, a rock orchestra that specializes as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Ornament promises an “extravagant musical production complete with bursting sound and a dazzling light show including strobes, lasers, and fog.” Admission is $21, $26, and $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 or at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Holiday market at Blackbird Farm
A tented holiday market with artists, crafts vendors and local food will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Blackbird Farm, 660 Douglas Pike, Smithfield. There will be Christmas trees along with GottaQ BBQ and many other local vendors.
Holiday ArtMart in Providence
Holiday ArtMart Artist Marketplace will be held at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence’s Valley Neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ArtMart will feature over 60 artists and makers from around Rhode Island and Southern New England. There will also be music and local food trucks. Visitors are welcome to bring an unwrapped toy for the WaterFire Holiday Toy Drive as well. Masks will be required for all visitors while inside the center. (https://waterfire.org/artmart/)
