More time for light magic
The Magic of Lights drive-thru lights experience at Gillette Stadium, which features dazzling themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations, has been extended through Saturday, Jan. 9.
The festive, contact-free event has been at the stadium since Nov. 13 and was extended due to popularity. Tickets to see the mile-long display are available now for dates through Jan. 9 at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.
Trinity ‘carol’ goes digital
Trinity Rep’s free on-demand digital production of “A Christmas Carol” will begin streaming at noon Thursday, Dec. 17. It’s the 43rd consecutive year the company has produced a new version of the holiday classic by Charles Dickens. Viewers may register for free access to unlimited on-demand viewing of the video between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10. Curt Columbus directs the production while Joe Wilson Jr. (below) plays Ebenezer Scrooge. More info: 401-351-4242 or www.trinityrep.com.
New England road trip
The Attleboro Public Library is presenting a virtual Zoom webinar of ‘The New Normal” New England road trip with Ted Reinstein from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The talk will take viewers on a “rollicking ride” around New England, all from the comfort of their own home. Reinstein has written three books about New England and is a longtime “Chronicle” reporter. The program is free but registration is required. Go to the “Calendar of Events” link at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.