place your bid, virtually
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction is going virtual this year, and its customary, ticketed, in-gallery event this weekend will convert to two virtual bidding sessions with “free admission.” Guest auctioneer Chris Barber of Skinner Inc. returns to conduct a livestream of 30 of the 221 auction lots at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. One “timed” auction (formerly known as the “silent” auction) will close beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
To participate, register on Bidsquare for the auctions by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. You can see all lots on Bidsquare and/or in-person in the museum’s gallery at 86 Park St., Attleboro (Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). All bids are online and you can watch and bid during the livestream auction Friday night. Place final bids on all other lots starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 7. Visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org to purchase tickets for the auction’s raffle items.
shaking up shakespeare
The Mansfield-based Mass. Music & Arts Society will present “Breaking the Shakespeare Code” Friday to Sunday, Nov. 6 to 8, through video on demand. Here’s the plot: Anna, an 18-year-old actress, arrives in a college rehearsal studio to seek out coaching to help land the lead in a production of “Romeo and Juliet.” She meets an acting instructor, Curt, who provides harsh critique, yet the encounter forms a powerful bond between the two. Tickets are $20. (www.mmas.org)
unlikely storytime
Children’s author Anne Lambelet will be giving a virtual storytime at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, through An Unlikely Story in Plainville. Lambelet will be reading her new picture book, “The Poisoned Apple: A Fractured Fairytale.” She will also discuss illustrating her whimsical characters and answer audience questions. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.