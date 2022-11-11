Improv Boston coming to Foxboro
Improv Boston will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center off Foxboro Common. Improv Boston has been called “masters of comedy” by the Boston Globe and been voted “Best of Boston” by The Phoenix, The Improper Bostonian, and The Weekly Dig. Its alumni are featured on" The Daily Show," "America’s Got Talent," "Funniest Wins," "Real Time with Bill Maher," "Last Comic Standing" and John Oliver’s "Last Week Tonight. For tickets, go to www.orpheum.org.
Rodman Center to present Foxtales
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in downtown Foxboro will present FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in its art gallery. Foxtales is an evening of storytelling shorts featuring true tales told by local folks. The November theme is "Family: the good, the bad & the ugly with the people we (maybe) love the most." Audience members will vote for their favorite story to crown the evening's winner. Tickets start at $10. Go to www.orpheum.org or call 508-276-6546.
Dean College to stage 'All Shook Up'
The School of the Arts at Dean College in Franklin will perform “All Shook Up” from Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Main Stage in the Rooney Student Center. The jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” it's underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook. Dean College welcomes children and families to its performances children younger than 2 are not allowed in the theater and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
BCC exhibition features Ukrainian artists
Bristol Community College's Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery in Fall River will open “Eye of the Beholder (Don’t Close Your Eyes),” featuring Ukrainian artists' response to war, from Thursday, Nov. 10, to Dec. 22. A reception is set for Nov.10, 6-8 p.m. The exhibition is the result of work by Hanna Melnyczuk, an artist who teaches at UMass Lowell. Soon after Russia's war on Ukraine began, she connected with Halyna Andrusenko, an artist in Lviv who helped to coordinate and ship work to the U.S. All of the art is unframed and most of it is small in size. There are 27 artists in the show and around 120 pieces in all. More info: www.bristolcc.edu/gallery.
Learn all about ospreys
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is holding a program on ospreys from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. You can learn all about the magnificent birds as well as Audubon Society of Rhode Island's long running program that monitors them. Find out where the osprey nests are located, learn about their behaviors, and their history of survival. It's for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
John Mulaney at PPAC this weekend
Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney will perform Saturday and Sunday nights, Nov. 12 and 13, at the Providence Performing Arts Center in downtown Providence. Mulaney is well known for his Netflix comedy specials as well as his several stints hosting "Saturday Night Live," which he began writing for in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader. Mulaney’s "From Scratch" tour has sold out venues around North America. For ticket info, go to ppacri.org or call 40-421-2787.
Irish storyteller, harpist in Rhody
Storyteller and Irish harpist Patrick Ball will present "The Fine Beauty of the Island” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Bell will tell the story of his journey in search of the origin and meaning of a strange, enchanting tune that led him back to an island community and culture in Ireland "whose like will not be seen again," as well as to a long-neglected corner of his own past. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
Bit of Sweden in Woonsocket
Multi-Instrumentalist singer and dancer Gunhild Carling will perform alongside her Big Band on Saturday night, Nov. 12, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Carling hails from Swedish, performs all over the world, and boasts 50 million views on YouTube, Facebook and other platforms. She plays several instruments such as trombone, trumpet, recorder, bagpipe, harmonica, drums and piano, and, we're told, is quite a TV celebrity in her native land. Vintage dress is encouraged for her show. Tickets: 401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com.