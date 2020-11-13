gillette lights up
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro opens its Magic of Lights drive-thru experience on Friday, Nov. 13. The mile-long attraction will feature displays using LED technology and digital animations. Look for a Blizzard Tunnel and displays including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas. Magic of Lights will run from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It goes through Jan. 2. For tickets, go to MagicOfLights.com.
talking to ‘ghosts’
Award-winning author Kate Racculia joins An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville for a live virtual Crowdcast event at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Racculia will share her whimsical and funny mystery novel, “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts.” now available in paperback. Buzzfeed, Unlikely Story informs us, has deemed the book the Best Paperback of October 2020 and Publishers Weekly said, “Rarely does a novel so suffused with death radiate as much life as this spirited — in every sense of the word — genre-bending adventure. Racculia will be conversing with librarian and Apointment Tv podcaster Margaret Willison. Sign up for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/racculia.
taj mahal streams
Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-Grammy winner, and Blues Hall of Fame member Taj Mahal will perform his first livestream concert at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, from the UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif. Buy your ticket through the Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford, and $2 of the cost will go to The Z along with $1 to the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund. (zeiterion.org/taj-mahal-streaming-live)
