spooky nights in foxboro
Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place in Foxboro is showing “spooktacular” Halloween movies on weekends throughout this month. Each night will feature two movies, starting with a family-friendly film at 6:45 and followed by a more adult-oriented horror flick. The schedule includes: “The Addams Family” and “Pet Sematary” (Friday, Oct. 9); “Hotel Transylvania” and “Scream” (Saturday, Oct. 10); “Hocus Pocus” and “Night of the Living Dead” (Sunday, Oct. 11); “Beetlejuice” and “The Cabin in the Woods” (Friday, Oct. 16); “Ghostbusters” and “Silence of the Lambs” (Friday, Oct. 23); “The Addams Family” and “Poltergeist” (Saturday, Oct. 24); “Monster House” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” (Friday, Oct. 30); and “Hocus Pocus” and “It” (Saturday, Oct. 31). For tickets and more info, go to patriot-place.com/drivein.
‘drag racing’ at the mall
Some favorites from the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” TV show will be coming to Emerald Square in North Attleboro next week. Drive ‘N Drag Halloween is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13 and 14, and will feature a spooky-themed outdoor concert-style show in the mall’s parking lot. Attendees will be able to enjoy the live theatrical experience from the safety of inside or on top of their cars. There’ll be Jumbotron screens and sound pumped outside from the stage and via FM transmitters. Shows will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Tickets: VossEvents.com.
