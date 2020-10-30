macabre in mansfield
Pandemic or no pandemic, Jerry Willette of Mansfield is going all out again for his annual Halloween fright fest. He and his family will be hosting a “Spooktacular Drive-By” this coming Friday, Oct. 30 (weather permitting) and Saturday, Oct. 31, outside their 21 North White Pine Lane home. Willette’s daughter Amanda says the family is sad that they cannot celebrate Halloween in their customary way due to COVID, but kids and adults from all over have been asking if they would be setting up a display this year, and they didn’t want to disappoint. People are welcome to drive by and see the display, and candy will be handed out in a “COVID-friendly fashion” on Halloween night only.
FAMILY FRIENDLY
The Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford is hosting drive-in showings of two family-friendly Halloween movies. On Friday, Oct. 30, it’s “Hotel Transylvania” and on Saturday, Oct. 31, it’s “The Addams Family.” Show time is 7:30 both nights and children will get some candy. Tickets are available only in advance. Go to zeiterion.org/drivein.
‘PHANTOM,’ WITH ORGAN
On Friday, Oct. 30, the Providence Performing Arts Center is offering a free screening of the silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” accompanied by organist Peter Krasinski on the PPACs Mighty Wurlitzer. For more details go to ppacri.org.
UNLIKLEY EVENT
An Unlikely Story Bookstore in Plainville is hosting a virtual event with bestselling author Jess Walter at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Walter is the author of “Beautiful Ruins” and “The Cold Millions.” Sign up for the event at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/jess-walter.
ELECTION DAY OFFER
Showcase Cinemas is offering free Election Day screenings of the film “The American President” in all of its opened U.S. locations, including Patriot Place in Foxoboro and Route 1 in North Attleboro. The screenings will be at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available for advance reservation online. (www. showcasecinemas.com)
XXX
Comedian and magician Justin Willman will be giving a virtual performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, courtesy of The Vets of Providence. Willman has been featured repeatedly on “Ellen” and Comedy Central, and is the star of the Netflix show “Magic for Humans.” His new show will feature a costume contest for guests. For ticket info, go to www.thevetsri.com/events or call 401-421-2787.
