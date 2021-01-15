XXX
Attleboro’s annual celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 34th annual event, organized by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, and can be seen on local cable stations and Facebook. It’s being produced by DoubleACS, Attleboro’s cable television station, and will air at 1 p.m. As in the past, the committee’s King-day event will feature a municipal program with local politicians followed by an interfaith service. Folk guitarist and Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman will perform during the municipal program. The interfaith service will feature Ron Jones of Dialogues on Diversity as the keynote speaker. Dialogues on Diversity is a training company that uses theatrical models to promote dialogue and understanding around diversity, cultural sensitivity, and social justice. The program can be watched at DoubleACS, Channel 15, Attleboro, its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DoubleACS/ and YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/DoubleACS. It can also be seen on NorthTV, Channel 15 and its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NorthTV/, and the MLK Committee’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/mlkgreaterattleboro.
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Community Gallery is hosting its Winter Artists of the Month in January and February. Through Jan. 29, you can see “Ungrant the Granted,” a drawing and watercolor series by Eileen McAllister of Mashpee. The Community Gallery is located in the lobby of the museum’s Emory Street entrance. The museum's address is 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro. It's free and open to all. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Review health and safety guidelines for in-person visits at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council invites you to join them for a walk Saturday, Jan. 16, on the Stillwater Scenic Trail in Smithfield. It's part of the “Explore the Woonasquatucket” Winter Recreation Series. The roughly 2-mile round trip walk will take you along sections of the Woonasquatucket, including Stillwater Pond. You’ll see some of the buildings remaining from Stillwater Village, some remnants of the railroad spur that served the mill complex, and pass dams that created these ponds. Advance sign-up is required and trips are capped at 10 participants. Visit wrwc.org/events to register.
