The annual Moby-Dick Marathon is set for this weekend, though in largely virtual form. The live reading of Herman Melville’s iconic American novel takes place every January at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Organizers say that while this year’s 25th anniversary marathon will be different than past years, "you’ll still be drawn in by the drama and excitement of the chase, and there will be plenty of opportunities to dive a bit deeper into the context of the story and its many derived meanings." The reading starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and ends at noon Sunday. For details on how you can enjoy it virtually, go to www.whalingmuseum.org.
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a "White Barn Story Time: Owl Babies" from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. It's a sweet story about owlets waiting for their mother to return home. To listen to it and meet an owl afterward, register at asri.org.
Also, Rhode Island Audubon is holding small-group Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with naturalist Laura Carberry. They go from 9 to 11 a.m. weekly through June. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Face masks and social distancing are required. For more details, costs and to register, go to asri.org.
Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth wil return to The Vets in Providence Saturday, Jan. 9, for a program of Strauss waltzes plus selections of Schubert, violin virtuosity by Kreisler, and plenty of "surprises." The two will perform at 5 p.m. for subscriber in-person attendance only and again at 8 p.m. for subscriber in-person attendance and live stream. The later performance is available to the public via livestream. Call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Zukerman and Forsyth performed at the R.I. Philharmonic's 75th Anniversary Gala concert last October.
