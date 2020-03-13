XXX
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of Irish traditional music with The Jeremiahs on Sunday, March 15, starting at 7. Hailing from Ireland, the group will make their BRT debut in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a wee bit early. They were awarded 2017 LiveIreland “Best Album of the Year” and “Best Male Singer” for their most recent CD, “The Femme Fatale of Maine.” In 2015 they won the LiveIreland “Best Vocal/Instrumental Album” and “Best Male Singer” awards for their eponymous, debut CD. Admission is $18 in advance, $22 day of show. Reservations, more info: 401-725-9272.
XXX
“The Irish Pub Brawl” wrestling event is set for Saturday night, March 14 at Masons of Bristol Lodge, 46 South Washington St., North Attleboro. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. A dollar from every ticket sold and raffle ticket sales will go to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. (www.worthitevents.com or www.thencw.com)
XXX
Mass Audubon Stony Brook in Norfolk is inviting you to witness “Romance of the Woodcocks” from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 and 25. The romance, Stony Brook explains, involves the male woodcock “peenting” his call out for nearby females before taking off in an upward spiral, circling high above and then fluttering like a leaf back to earth while making a very distinctive whirring call. Fee is $6 members, $8 nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org, fax 508-553-3864 or do so in person.
XXX
The Squeezebox Stompers will bring the sounds of New Orleans to the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin on Saturday night, March 14. Led by accordionist Rockin’ Ralph Tufo, formerly of the award-winning Boogaloo Swamis, the Stompers play a mix of Zydeco, Cajun, blues and “good ol’ roadhouse rock ‘n roll.” Circle of Friends concerts are held in the First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin. Admission is $20, show starts at 8. (www.circlefolk.org)
XXX
Oure Pleasure Singers will perform a free Celtic concert from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the second floor Marble Lobby at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Based in Attleboro, the group was founded in 1983 by friends seeking the enjoyment of a small, closely-knit vocal ensemble. In 2018, they won top honors on WGBH-TV’s program “Sing That Thing.” Limited seating is available for the concert. Register online using the Calendar of Events link on the library homepage at https://attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.