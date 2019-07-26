XXX
North Attleboro’s annual Kids Day celebration opened Thursday and runs to Sunday, July 28, at the high school-middle school complex. The event has been running for nearly 40 years now and is put on by the local firefighters’ association. Wrestling was a big hit last year and will return again this year, on Saturday night. There are also be amusement rides, food stands, a fire truck parade, live music, a Ferris wheel, and fireworks. Kids Day draws thousands of people each year and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities. Pictured are scenes from last year’s event. More info: nakidsday.com. (Staff photo by Mark Stockwell)
The Mass Music and Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, will present the musical comedy “It Shoulda Been You” this weekend and next. The original new musical is set at a wedding where the bride is Jewish, the groom is Catholic and her mother is “a tempest in a cocktail shaker,” MMAS says. The production is directed by Vincent Ratsavong with musical direction by Derrick Lacasse. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: www.mmas.org or 508-339-2822.
The Burbage Theatre Co. is presenting its 2nd Annual Free Summer Shakespeare event through Aug. 11 in Pawtucket and East Providence. Dubbed “Burbage & Bard,” the production is a fully staged outdoor performance of “Julius Caesar.” It’s at Pawtucket’s Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Ave., July 26-28; the Isle Brewers Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket, Aug. 1-4; and the Rose Larisa Memorial Park, 701 Bullocks Point Ave., Riverside, Aug. 9-11. (www.burbagetheatre.org, 401-484-0355)
Mass Audubon Oak Knoll in Attleboro is offering “From Tyrannosaurs to Turkeys” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26. Participants will learn how scientists know which dinosaurs are related to birds, explore some real-life fossils, and then go for a hike to see what birds can be found. The program is suitable for children 4 and older. Cost is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 508-223-3060 or go to www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/oak-knoll.
Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro is hosting a “Descendants 3” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, on Level One near the Play Area. Children will be able to create their own personalized back-to-school pencil cases, and there will be a custom photo booth, games, face painting, a raffle and more. No character appearances, though. “Descendants 3” will premiere Friday night, Aug. 2, on Disney Channel.
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street, Bristol, is hosting “Bugs & Bubbly: An Evening Adventure for Adults” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Ginger Brown, biologist and author, will give a guided walk along the trails. It will lead to an “ultra-violet light show” that will attract an array of moths, beetles and more. As you enjoy the bug show, you can sip wine and nosh on light snacks. Bats and other nighttime creatures might also show up. Cost is $25/members, $30/nonmembers. Ages: 21 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
