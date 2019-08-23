XXX
Big Time Wrestling will return to McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket on Friday night, Aug. 23. WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bret “The Hitman” Hart will lead the lineup, which also includes Rey Fenix and Pentagon. (The card is subject to change.) Tickets start at $20, gates open at 6, bell rings at 8. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25. (401-724-7300, pawsox.com, box office)
Seventies rock supergroup Bad Company is coming to Twin River Event Center in Lincoln, R.I. on Friday night, Aug. 23. The band still features original frontman Paul Rodgers and original member Simon Kirke. They had a bunch of hit rock anthems back in the day, including “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” “Runnin’ With the Pack” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy.” Tickets start at $80 for the all-ages show. (www.twinriver.com)
“Hairspray” is being staged Friday to Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. Show times for the 1950s dance musical are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. (www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Blues-rock guitarist Les Dudek is performing Saturday night, Aug. 24, at Chan’s, 267 Main St., Woonsocket. In addition to a solo career, Dudeck has played with some of rock and pop’s biggest names, including The Steve Miller Band, Boz Scaggs, The Allman Brothers Band, Dave Mason, and Stevie Nicks. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St., Norfolk, is offering a Late Summer Bird Walk from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Naturalist Jonathan Glover will lead the outing. Participants might see some of the many breeding birds still in the area, such as tree swallows and Baltimore orioles, and possibly some migrating shore birds. Cost is $10 members, $12 nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org, fax 508-553-3864 or do so in person.
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is hosting a twilight hike from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Participants can take a quiet walk around Muskrat Pond and return along a forest path, listening and watching for creatures of the night. Wear appropriate clothing and bring water, bug spray and a flashlight. It’s for ages 12 and up. Cost is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14 and $7/nonmembers. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
The RISD Museum in Providence is offering an “Echoes of the Gorham Manufacturing Company” walking tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Led by Rhode Island Historical Society educators and guides, you’ll explore the beginnings of the company in the early 19th century, then go downtown to look at large-scale creations that are still present. The tour ends with a brief walk-through of the “Gorham Silver: Designing Brilliance 1850-1970” exhibit at the museum. It costs $15 and registration is required. (https://risdmuseum.org/exhibitions-events)
Rascal Flatts bring their “Summer Playlist Tour 2019” to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Thursday night, Aug. 22. Jordan Davis and Morgan Evans will open. Tickets are $30.50 to $90.25. (LiveNation.com, Xfinity Center Box Office)
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is showing “Viewpoints: Photographs from the Howard Greenberg Collection” through Dec. 15. The show, the MFA says, “brings together some of the most enduring and powerful photographs of the 20th century, investigating photography’s transformative power and its role in contributing to collective memories.” It features 150 highlights from the Greenberg Collection of 446 images recently acquired by the MFA. Pictured is “Consuela Kanaga, Young Girl in Profile, 1948.”
