Oktoberfest at Patriot Place Saturday
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its first Oktoberfest Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be traditional German yard games including a stein holding competition, keg rolling, stein racing, mobile axe throwing demonstrations. There will also be a costume contest, photo opportunities and live music from the Mad Bavarians German Band. There will be family-friendly arts and crafts, make-your-own pretzel necklaces and more. Festivities will take place in the North Marketplace outside Wormtown Brewery. Full details: patriot-place.com/Oktoberfest-celebration.
Trick-or-treat in downtown Attleboro
Downtown Attleboro will host an early Halloween trick-or-treat event from 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Costumed kids and adults can visit participating businesses and get treats. It starts at Cuddy Court off Bank Street where kids and parents can get a map of participating businesses. There will be a costume contest and a contest for the best decorated storefront.
Norton VFW gets haunted this weekend
The Norton VFW, 38 Summer St., is hosting a haunted hayride and haunted house on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. The haunted house is open 5 to 10 p.m. both nights while the hayrides will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. There will also be raffles, food, and drinks. Tickets are $10 for the hayride (under 5 free) and $5 for the haunted house, with proceeds benefiting the VFW. Park at the Yelle School near the high school on Route 123. Shuttle buses will be provided. More info: www.nortonma.org.
Chaminade Music Club concert Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. There will be vocal and instrumental music by Clementi, Mozart, Samuel Barber, Charles Ives and others, along with duets with organ and piano. The club was established in Attleboro in 1912. Admission is free, donations are appreciated and nonmembers are welcome. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org, 508-286-3592, 508-222-5762.
Michael Jackson show at Rodman Center
The Rodman Performing Arts Center off Foxboro Common will present The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The show features Joby Rogers and his "stunning resemblance to Jackson combined with the intricate ’step for step’ choreography" performed by backup dancers. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
Trick-or-treat Oct. 27 at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its annual Trick-Or-Treating SPOOKtacular on Thursday, Oct. 27. There will be two sessions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the North Marketplace. The event is free but you need to register in advance through The Advantage App. There'll be Snickers brand candy, treats with nut-free and gluten-free options, and other spooky giveaway items. Patriot Place is also supporting the Teal Pumpkin Project and will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies. Local band CarTune Heroes will perform on the Dean College Stage from 5 until 8 p.m. More info: patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place.
Plainville Lions' Spooktacular set for Saturday
The Plainville Lions will hold their Halloween Spooktacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Telford Park, 142 South St., Plainville. The event will include games, a children's story time, a haunted gazebo, a food truck and bags to decorate and collect candy with. There will also be music by The Unlikely Strummers, a haunted tour at The Humphrey House, and a Bark in the Park dog parade. The first 25 dogs entered will be judged for their costumes. Dogs should be leashed and well socialized and up to date on vaccinations. Entrance is free however donations for the North Attleboro Animal Shelter will be appreciated. To pre-enter or for more information on the rain-or-shine event, call Stacey at 508-735-5414.
Wine and a walk at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a walk in the woods capped off with a glass of wine this Sunday, Oct. 23, from 6-8 p.m. The walk will be led by an Audubon guide and feature the sights and sounds of early fall on the refuge. The event is for ages 21 and up. Register at www.asri.org/calendar.
Dean College goes Wilde
The School of the Arts at Dean College in Franklin kicks off its 2022-2023 season this weekend with Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest." Shows run from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20-23, on the main stage of the Rooney Student Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
WaterFire set for Saturday night in Providence
WaterFire Providence will hold a full lighting on Saturday, Oct. 22. The lighting will begin after sunset (5:54 p.m.) and the braziers will remain lit until 11 p.m. Food fairs, artists' market vendors, and other onshore activations open at 5 p.m. Brown University will launch the Steeple Street Music Stage beginning at 5 p.m. The lineup will include a cappella and other performances. Also look for origami master Andrew Anselmo, living statues, an immersive sculpture installation, food fairs, a beer garden and more. Full details: waterfire.org.
Dropkicks unplug at The Vets
The Dropkick Murphys bring their "This Machine…Theater Tour" to The Vets in Providence on Friday night, Oct. 21. The tour is in support of the band's latest album, "This Machine Still Kills Fascists," which promises to bring “Original Punk” Woody Guthrie’s words to life. The Dropkicks say the tour marks their first "intimate sit-down performances." The album's 10 songs have none of the band's rocking, electric-guitar sound, and they boast "not a single amplifier was used." Tickets: TheVetsRI.com.
Vampire Circus swoops into Rhody
The Vampire Circus returns to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Friday night, Oct. 21, with a fusion of cirque, theater, comedy and cabaret. The family-friendly show features off-the-wall characters and acrobats from all over the globe. It's set in a 19th-century cemetery, complete with corpses, ghosts and vampires waiting to be resurrected for one night. Tickets: 401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Reverie Road coming to Cumberland
Reverie Road, featuring Winifred Horan and John Williams, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Horan and Williams are former members of the Irish supergroup Solas and have formed a new quartet with Katie Grennan and Utsav Lal. They combine airs, reels, jigs and humor, with an eye toward the traditional as well as their own musical takes. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
Sheeran announces second Gillette show
Ed Sheeran has announced a second Gillette Stadium show to his “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (aka “The Mathematics Tour”) and will now perform June 30 and July 1 at the house that Kraft built. They will be the musical star's first shows since 2018 at Gillette, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, and his sixth and seventh performances there overall. He will be joined in Foxboro by multi-platinum artist Khalid and Rosa Linn. Sheeran recently wrapped the UK/European leg of the “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” performing in front of over 3 million people in six months including a five-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium. For ticket info, go to www.gillettestadium.com.