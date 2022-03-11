Irish Festival returning to Patriot Place
After a two-year hiatus, Patriot Place will once again celebrate Irish culture when it holds its 11th annual Irish Festival Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be musical performances from Slainte, Devri and Joshua Tree Band on the Dean College Stage, as well as Irish step dancing performances from several groups at Six String Grill & Stage. Throughout the festival, families can also enjoy activities including airbrush tattoos, caricature artists, a balloon artist, petting zoo and more. There will also be special appearances by the Providence Hurling Club and Old Colony Highland Pipe Band, among others. The free festival will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com.
Rose Garden to feature contest winners
Two winners of the Rose Garden Coffeehouse’s annual Performing Songwriter Competition will take the stage for a split bill at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 12. Kim Moberg, who won the contest in 2018, and Matt Marshak, who won in 2021, will each perform full sets. In addition, no masks or vaccine proof will be required, and the Rose Garden will reopen its kitchen for coffee, non-alcoholic beverages, and homemade baked goods. Rose Garden concerts are held in the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. For more information and tickets ($20 advance; $25 at door), visit https://bit.ly/rg22kimandmatt.
'Girl on Ice' author in Plainville
Erica Ferencik, author of "Into the Jungle," will be at An Unlikely Story in Plainville at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Ferencik has written a new thriller set in the unforgiving landscape of the Arctic Circle. She'll discuss and sign her new book, "Girl in Ice," of which a Publishers Weekly starred review declared, "Trenchant details about catastrophic climate change bolster a creative plot featuring authentic characters." Ferencik will alo give a presentation called "Journey to Greenland." Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/ferencik.
'Moon Over Buffalo' in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield will present the slapstick farce “Moon Over Buffalo” at its new Reservoir Stage from March 10-20. The play features an ensemble cast telling the tale of traveling actors performing “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Private Lives” in a repertory theater company in Buffalo, New York, in 1953. One has grandiose dreams of becoming a Hollywood film star; the other is satisfied as a stage actor. He sees live theater as being superior to film, until he receives a phone call from famous film director Frank Capra looking for a star for his new movie. Reserved seating is $35, $32 for seniors, and $25 for under 18. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/mac22moon.
'Masterful Movers' at The Vets
Island Moving Company, a contemporary ballet based in Newport, will present "Masterful Movers" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at The Vets in Providence. The evening will include choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s work, "Where We Left Off," staged for IMC dancers and set to a score by Phillip Glass. It will conclude with an original adaptation of Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana," conceived, choreographed, and staged by IMC’s artistic and associate artistic directors Miki Ohlsen and Danielle Genest in collaboration with the Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra. "Carmina Burana" will feature 70 choral voices and a live orchestra. Tickets: 401-847-4470, www.islandmovingco.org)
'Drowsy' coming to Franklin
The Franklin Performing Arts Company will present "The Drowsy Chaperone" March 12-20 at The Black Box, 15 West Central St., Franklin center. Ben Cameron (Broadway’s "Wicked" original cast) stars as Man in Chair alongside Emily Koch (Broadway’s "Wicked," "Waitress") as the title character. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical. Masks will be required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status. Tickets: theblackboxonline.com, 508-528-3370.
Five women, same dress
The Burbage Theatre Co. will stage the irreverent comedy "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" by Alan Ball from March 10 through April 3 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket. The story follows five incompatible bridesmaids as they sort out their feelings about the bride, the groom, and one another. For tickets, more info, go to www.burbagetheatre.org.
Country bluegrass in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present the bluegrass band Rock Hearts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Formed in 2013, Rock Hearts brings together five veteran musicians from Southern New England who specialize in bluegrass, old country tunes, and newer tunes from other genres to “bluegrass-ify.” The band was selected as one of 20 Official Showcase Bands at the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C. and their videos have amassed 250,000 views on social media. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.