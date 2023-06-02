Here's the scoop, ice cream lovers
The annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl will return to Foxboro’s Patriot Place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. This is the 40th year the event has been held and the second it has taken place in Foxboro. The all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is a fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. In addition to ice cream, there will be other frozen treats, live entertainment, games and more. For attendees 21 and older there will also be a Scoop at Night event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Participants get two drink tickets in addition to free ice cream, entertainment and games. Tickets to both events can be purchased online at scooperbowl.org.
Wrentham Arts on the Common Saturday
The Wrentham Arts on the Common festival, one of the largest such events in the area, returns Saturday, June 3, to the town common. The annual festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, and music and live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day. The local cultural council says the event will feature more artists and performers than usual to help Wrentham celebrate its 350th birthday. The artists represent the fine arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, etc.), fine crafts (wood, metal, glass, clay, etc.) and jewelry, and fiber arts (weaving, quilt making, embroidery, clothing). Artists will also be giving demonstrations.
Jimmy Mazz returns to Mansfield
Jimmy Mazz brings his "Legends & Laughter" show back to the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. Mazz recreates the voices of renowned artists, from Neil Diamond and Bruce Springsteen to Rod Stewart, Johnny Cash, and more. Alongside his impressions, he adds a touch of classic crooners, such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Louis Armstrong. His show also features comedic quips, funny stories, and amusing antics, including impressions of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ed Sullivan, Jackie Mason, and Robert De Niro. Tickets for the show are $25 and available online at https://bit.ly/mac23jimmymazz.
'Freewheeling!' at Attleboro Arts Museum
Eleven Attleboro Arts Museum Teen Art Studio students will showcase bicycle drawings in “Freewheeling! The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Art Student Group Exhibition” from June 2 to July 27 in the museum’s Community Gallery. Students range from 14-18 years old and have been working on the technical drawings over the past several weeks under the guidance of AAM Art Educator Lisa Granata. A reception and student recognition ceremony will be held at the museum from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. It’s free and open to all. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Farmers market season is here
A number of area farmers markets are opening this month. First up is the Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting this week. The North Attleboro Farmers Market will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at town hall, 43 South Washington St., starting June 7. The Attleboro Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays starting June 17 and will be at a new location this year: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. And the Mansfield Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the town hall, 6 Park Row, starting June 24. The second Wrentham Artisan Market, a monthly event featuring handmade artisans and food vendors, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Wrentham American Legion, 592 South St.
Family Fun Day in Foxboro
The Hockomock YMCA is holding its annual Family Fun Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Y branch at 67 Mechanic St. in Foxboro. The event will feature the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K, a Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under, games, crafts, and other free family-friendly activities. The 5K costs $25 to enter and will begin at 8 a.m. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the day’s event will benefit the Hockomock Y’s Food Access programs. For further details and to register for the races, visit www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day.
Take a Nocturnal Wildlife Tour
The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is offering a dozen evening programs this summer, including a Nocturnal Wildlife Tour from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The program offers opportunities to seek out mysterious night noises with expert guides who not only know the winding trails by heart but can share their vast knowledge of natural history. Register at www.asri.org/calendar. Audubon warns that the programs tend to fill up quickly. And by the way, the Caratunk program takes place on the night of a full moon.
'Great Queens of Africa'
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. (at Lorraine Mills), Pawtucket, will present the "Great Queens of Africa" exhibit event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Along with the exhibit the event will feature Mixed Magic's Exult Choir and Theatre Ensemble, giving voice and paying tribute to the African diaspora. Tickets are $50 and the event benefits the second phase of The Annye Raye Pitts: Witness Project, titled "Legacy." Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Burbage ends season with 'Red Velvet'
Burbage Theatre Co. concludes its 11th season with the Rhode Island premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti’s "Red Velvet" from June 1-18 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket. It's described as "a backstage drama that will challenge your preconceptions about the theater. ... The play offers a beautiful and touching portrait of Ira Aldridge, the first Black American actor to play Othello on a London stage." For tickets, more info, go to www.burbagetheatre.org.