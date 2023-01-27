Vintage Dead posters in Fall River
The Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River, will be exhibiting "Grateful Dead: The Vintage Posters, 1966-1995" from Friday, Jan. 27 to March 31. The Narrows says it will be the largest exhibition of Dead posters ever. A reception is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and curator Ted Bahr will be on hand to conduct a slide presentation and discussion about the artwork. Bahr owns a gallery in Oyster Bay, N.Y. that is renowned for its psychedelic poster collection. The reception is free and will feature music and beer along with the art. The exhibition includes nearly 80 posters and will be heavily tilted toward ones from the late 1960s. More info: www.narrowscenter.org, 508-324-1926.
Celtic music in Cumberland
Fellswater will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. The seven-piece Celtic ensemble based out of Boston plays a wide range of music from traditional to modern compositions, drawing from Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, Canada and beyond. Admission is $20 advance, $22 day of show. For tickets visit www.riverfolk.org or call in reservations at 401-725-9272.
'Made in China' coming to Hub
Beijing theater director Wang Chong will bring the premiere of "Made in China 2.0" to the Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box in Boston from Feb. 1-12. Part of the ArtsEmerson series, "Made in China 2.0" dramatizes Chong's personal experiences of creating theater around the globe as it "unpacks stereotypes" of expectations of what China brings to the world. The production, ArtsEmerson says, explores family, pop culture, and the "role of the artist and provocateur in uncertain times." Tickets: ArtsEmerson.org or 617-824-8400.
Veteran rockers to play Norwood venue
Soul-infused guitarist, songwriter and producer Jon Butcher, rock guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio, and singer-songwriter, Allen Estes will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Fallout Shelter in Norwood. The veteran New England music trio -- appropriately named Butcher, Baglio & Estes -- have released their debut LP, "Gypsy Caravan" and will be performing tunes from it. They will be joined by a backing band of drums, bass, keys and background vocals. The Fallout Shelter is located at 61 Endicott St. in Norwood (way in the back left of a converted mill area). Tickets: https://extendedplaysessions.com.
'Birwatching 101' at Caratunk Refuge
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering "Birdwatching 101" from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. You'll learn the basics of birdwatching with Audubon naturalist Lincoln Dark, discover bird species local to New England, how to identify them, and where to find them. Then you'll hit the trails and apply what you learned on a hike around Caratunk. The course is suited for families with children age 12 or older. Remember to bring binoculars and dress appropriately for the weather. Register at asri.org/calendar. Can't make it? They're offering it again on Feb. 25.
'Winter Spectacular' in Foxboro
Showcase Dance Productions will present its "Winter Spectacular" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The dance recital will feature Showcase performance teams, competition teams, student choreography and dancing dads. Tickets start at $22. (www.orpheum.org, 508-276-6546)