Rhode Island Red Food Tours return Saturday, April 24, with the Newport Neighborhood Food Tour followed by the Downcity Providence Food Tour one week later on May 1. Capacity will be reduced to 10 guests per tour through May and other safety protocols will be followed. Tour tickets cost $69 without alcohol, $84 with alcohol, include at least six tastings and must be purchased in advance. Tours operate rain or shine. Gift certificates available. Additional information and tickets can be found at rhodeislandredfoodtours.com.
A cappella trio T.3 will perform Saturday, April 24, under The Black Box's outdoor tent in Franklin. T.3 is a New York-based vocal group composed of Liam Fennecken ("School of Rock"), Jim Hogan ("Waitress"), and Brendan Jacob Smith ("The Simon & Garfunkel Story"). They gained popularity on social media platforms with covers of Disney, Broadway, and pop hits. Both in-person and virtual tickets will be available. Masks and social distancing required for the in-person concert. (www.theblackboxonline.com or 508-528-3370)
Saturday, April 24, is Independent Bookstore Day, and An Unlikely Story in Plainville is holding socially distanced photo ops with Bruce the Bear from 11-11:30 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The photo ops will be outside in the back parking lot. Advanced registration is required in order to participate. For guidelines and to register for this free event, visit anunlikelystory.com/event/bruce.
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I., is offering a "Stone Walls Walk and Talk" from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England and former Preservation Society policy associate, to learn about the history of stone walls and the efforts to preserve them. After the presentation you can take a walk around the refuge to check out some of the walls there. Face masks and social distancing are required. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
