CumberlandFest returns this weekend, Aug. 9-11, to Diamond Hill Park, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features carnival rides, musical acts and other entertainment, food truck vendors and more. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There’s new admission pricing this year. Children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult, and adult admission is just $5. The net proceeds from the festival will be donated to support youth activities in the Cumberland area. A full schedule of events can be found at cumberlandfest.org.
Admission to the Old Colony History Museum on Church Green in Taunton is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, as part of the Highland Street Foundation’s annual Free Fun Fridays summer event series. Free Fun Fridays offer visitors no-cost admission to cultural venues throughout Massachusetts. They run from the end of June through the end of August. For a full list of sites visit www.highlandstreet.org/programs/free-fun-fridays-2019.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (pictured) will present their second annual Cranking & Skanking Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Met Courtyard in Pawtucket. In addition to The Bosstones the show will feature the Amazing Royal Crowns plus Voodoo Glow Skulls and Buck-0-Nine. There will also be local craft beer and food vendors. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at www.themetri.com. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform Saturday night, Aug. 10, at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Buffett and company are on their 2019 “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour. He released the famous LP of the same name in 1978, and sang the title track on “Saturday Night Live” that year. The record also includes the hit, “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” a Parrothead favorite. Oh, and Buffett’s musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” is scheduled to go on tour this year. (www.livenation.com, box office)
A free Tai Chi class is being offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Smith Farm at Borderland State Park in Easton. Turo Vince will be leading the class and all levels are welcome, especially military veterans. Rain will cancel. Meet at Smith Farm at 9 or be at the Bay Road gate between 8:45 and 9, where you will be let in to the access road to drive to the farm. For more information, go to Smithfarmheals.org.
The Hornbine School in Rehoboth, is inviting the public to stop by any second or fourth Sunday afternoon in August or September and try out the old-fashioned experience of writing with a slate pencil on a slate board. In the 19th century, schoolchildren in Rehoboth used slates to practice handwriting and arithmetic without wasting precious paper. Often, students wiped away their work using the cuff of their sleeve, hence the phrase “to wipe the slate clean.” The one-room Hornbine School is in the southeast corner of Rehoboth at 144 Hornbine Road, across from Baker Street. It will be open 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 25 and Sept. 8 and 22.
How does an elephant take a bath, get its nails done or check its weight? You can get the answers to those questions and more on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. The zoo is giving 20-minute tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. of the Elephant Pavilion. You’ll get an up-close view of the workings of the elephant barn and insight on the care elephants receive. There are no animal interactions and the elephants will not be in the pavilion during the tours. Guests may visit with them afterward in the Ivory Ella Yard. (www.rwpzoo.org)
David Mellor, the head groundskeeper at Fenway Park renowned for his creative outfield mowing designs, will be at An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Mellor, who lives in Norfolk, will discuss his memoir “One Base at a Time: How I Survived PTSD and Found My Field of Dreams.” The event is free and open to the public. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/david-mellor.
Acoustic duo Knock on Wood will perform a free show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, on Mansfield’s South Common (next to Town Hall), 6 Park Row. Part of the town’s Summer Concert Series the duo includes Howie Newman and Joe Kessler, who play funny original songs (suitable for all ages) as well as well-known covers, spanning everything from the Beatles to Steely Dan to the Eagles. Newman is a former sportswriter and will also be performing a couple of his many baseball songs, including “It’s the End of the Curse and We Know It,” an R.E.M. parody. (www.howienewman.com/knockonwood)
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing with balloons this Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, at the Plainville Public Library, 198 South St. Ed the Wizard is bringing his Alien Balloon Twisting Workshop, starting at 6 p.m. Patrons will learn how to twist their own balloon aliens; no balloon-twisting experienced required. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Plainville Cultural Council. It’s free and open to the public but may require preregistration. Call 508-695-1784.
