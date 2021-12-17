Jimmy Tingle in Foxboro
Comedian and commentator Jimmy Tingle will be performing Saturday night, Dec. 18, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in Foxboro center. Tingle, we're told, will "l weave the good, the bad and the ugly of the pandemic with the humor, hope and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2021." He's appeared on "The Tonight Show," CNN, Conan O’Brien, "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and his own HBO comedy special. For tickets call 508-907-6940 or go to boxoffice@orpheum.org.
One man, 25 characters
Gary Poholek will once again be presenting his one-man holiday show, "A Ghost Story of Christmas," this weekend at the Mass Music & Arts Society, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. The show is based on "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens and features Poholek playing 25 characters. This is the 21st anniversary of his one-man show. Tickets are $25 (kids 12 and under $20). This is a special fundraiser for the new MMAS arts center. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: mmas.org/a-ghost-story-of-christmas-2021/.
Cirque Dreams in Providence
Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18. The show is a Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry and holiday storybook characters such as ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal flying ornaments. For tickets and more info, go to ppacri.org or call 401-421-ARTS (2787).
Full moon hike in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a Full Moon Hike from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Watch and listen for wildlife while enjoying a peaceful night hike under a full moon. Dress for cold weather and wear warm boots. Bring a flashlight. Warm refreshments will be served. It's for ages 12 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org. Can't make this hike? Another full moon outing will be held Feb. 16.
'Imagine Van Gogh' in the Hub
"Imagine Van Gogh," an immersive exhibition featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its Boston debut Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the the SoWa Power Station in the city’s South End. The exhibit expands and fragments Van Gogh's work then projects it into unusual shapes to "emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work," promoters say. For tickets and more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.
Holiday Pops in Fall River
The Fall River Symphony Holiday Pops Concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Jackson Arts Center at Bristol Community College in Fall River. The concert will feature holiday works by J. S. Bach, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Englebert Humperdinck, Jerry Brubaker and Danny Elfman. It will end with Cambridge composer Leroy Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride," where all the children in the audience can come up on stage and help by ringing bells. Tickets: www.fallriversymphonyorchestra.org.
