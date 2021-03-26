Virtual Mixed Magic series in Pawtucket
Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket continues its Theatre At A Distance online event series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, with its production of "Jammin' Frequencies." The lightly-curated jam session features some of Mixed Magic’s "favorite musicians." It will be streamed on Mixed Magic Theatre’s YouTube Channel and donations are welcome. Visit www.mmtri.org.
Woodcock walk at Seekonk wildlife refuge
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a "Woodcock Walk" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Join Audubon on an early spring walk to observe the "unique and enchanting" courtship display of the American Woodcock. The hike begins at dusk. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and warm, dark clothing. Bring binoculars, a flashlight and water. Flash photography is not allowed. Meet in the big white barn. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is advance registration. Go to www.asri.org.
Virtual launch party for author at Unlikely Story
An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café in Plainville will host a virtual launch party for author Amanda Foody's "Wildlore," the first book in her middle-grade fantasy series, The Accidental Apprentice. The event will be streamed live on Crowdcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. The book follows a boy whose accidental bond with a magical beast causes his village to run him out of town, transforming his life from being a simple mushroom farmer to going on a whirlwind adventure. During the event, Foody will be conversing with J. C. Cervantes, the New York Times best-selling author of The Storm Runner series. Sign up for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/amanda-foody.
