Attleboro Arts Museum exhibition marks 100 years
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with "100," an exhibition exploring art and cultural movements, the process of aging, long-standing societal concerns and manners of marking the passage of time. The exhibition begins Tuesday, April 11 and runs through Saturday, May 6. An opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Artmaking demonstrations from local artists, including sewing plastic jellies, Icord knitting and crocheted rock coverings, start at noon The event features the work of the Surface Design Association, New England Region, who were charged by the museum's Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett to create art that spoke to the museum's centennial or followed a more conceptual, related path. April 15 events are free, but reservations by April 14 are appreciated. More information 508-222-2644 or at attleboroartsmuseum.org.
'Hugo Cabret' author coming to Plainville
Celebrated children's author Brian Selznick will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Selznick and Unlikely owner and Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney will be discussing Selznick's new release, "Big Tree." Selznick is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling creator and Caldecott Medal winning artist of "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," which was adapted into Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie "Hugo." For ticket information, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Norton's Timmy Brown at Six String
Country singer and Norton native Timmy Brown will be performing Thursday night, April 6, at Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxboro. Brown just released his first single of this year, "Runaround Town." Show starts at 8 and tickets are $10.
'Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.' in Foxboro
Igo Elementary students will present "Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show is based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons and teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. www.orpheum.org
Make woolen owls at Caratunk
Join fiber artist Michelle Solis and learn how to make needle-felted woolen owls from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. Needle felting involves using a notched needle to “stab” fluffy, colorful wool until it becomes solid. The class is for beginners, no felting experience or artistic skills necessary. All materials will be provided. Cost is $25/member, $30/non-member. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Boston Ballet to present 'Our Journey'
Boston Ballet will present "Our Journey," a program showcasing two contemporary works, April 6-16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. One is "La Mer," a world premiere by artist and choreographer Nanine Linning that explores the romance, beauty, and volatility of the sea. The other is "Everywhere We Go," choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck to music by Grammy and Academy Award nominee Sufjan Stevens. It's making its Boston Ballet premiere. (bostonballet.org, 617-695-6955)
'On Your Feet!' coming to The Z
"On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" is coming Wednesday, April 12, to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford. The original musical is based on the life of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team and features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris. The score is made up of songs including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets: www.zeiterion.org or 508-994-2900.
Night of bluegrass in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of original and traditional bluegrass featuring Rock Hearts on Saturday, April 8, starting at 8. Formed in 2013, the five veteran musicians from Southern New England were selected as one of 20 Official Showcase Bands at the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C., and they've been featured in magazines including Bluegrass Unlimited, Bluegrass Today and the Bluegrass Situation. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272.
Doo Wop Project in Woonsocket
The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, presents The Doo Wop Project, a musical journey that traces the evolution of Doo Wop from harmonies to today's biggest radio hits, Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Admission starts at $29. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545 or at stadiumtheatre.com.
Local artist showcase in Woonsocket
Artists Brayden Fanti, Heidi Keith, Merynn Flynn, Roger LaCroix, Deb Aufiero, Joel Kahn “Average Joel”, Brian James, Joe Lanctot, Valentina McCarthy and The Frederick Chamberlain Band will take part in the Stadium Theatre's Open Mic Night Artist Showcase Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $31. Tickets are available at the box office, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, by calling 401-762-4545 or at stadiumtheatre.com.
Fiddle music comes to Cumberland
The Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a CD release concert featuring the Hanneke Cassel Band, which fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations, Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations, 401-725-9272.